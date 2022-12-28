KCI recovering slowly from nationwide flight cancellations

Delays at Kansas City International Airport are beginning to improve after winter weather impacted thousands of flights across the nation, leaving passengers stranded in terminals with no way to get home.
KCI Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer said Wednesday that things are finally quieting down after the Christmas weekend and normal operations are expected to resume as New Year’s Day approaches.
“As you can see here, it’s a pretty quiet atmosphere in the airport right now,” Meyer said. “We’re expecting to see a little bit more travel increase as we approach the end of the holiday period and once we get past New Year’s, but we’re really focused on keeping this place open and safe and really laser-focused as well on getting ready to open the new terminal in March of 2023.”
Meyer said Southwest Airlines, whose flights have been impacted the most by delays in the last week, makes up approximately 40% of air traffic in and out of Kansas City and is the largest partner the airport has.
“We’re really happy with the diversity of airlines that we have here in Kansas City. In fact, we have every major U.S. operator with the exception of Hawaiian Airlines,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Southwest has canceled more than 10,000 flights across the U.S. during the holiday period, with the federal government now investigating some matters.
Until flight issues at KCI are completely resolved, Meyer said officials advise passengers to regularly check with their airline for real-time information. He also said people should check for the possibility of reimbursements and accommodations should their flight get canceled.
“We’re certainly advising everyone traveling or meeting a traveler to be checking with the airline. They’ve got better information than anybody else, so encourage travelers to be seeking information directly from their airline,” he said. “We’re really encouraging individuals who have been impacted by an airline flight operation to be in touch with that airline about potential accommodations or reimbursable expenses that they can be helping them with, be it through rental cars or hotel accommodations to get them taken care of before they can fly.”
