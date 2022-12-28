KCI recovering slowly from nationwide flight cancellations

Hundreds of bags and suitcases sit at Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday after almost a week of flight delays and cancellations.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Delays at Kansas City International Airport are beginning to improve after winter weather impacted thousands of flights across the nation, leaving passengers stranded in terminals with no way to get home.

KCI Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer said Wednesday that things are finally quieting down after the Christmas weekend and normal operations are expected to resume as New Year’s Day approaches.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

