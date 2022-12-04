KCI new terminal

The new terminal at KCI airport is set to open in March 2023. Northwest Missouri residents can sign up to potentially be a part of a test run to see what needs to be modified before the opening.

If you’re wanting a sneak peek inside the new terminal at KCI before it opens, you may be in luck.

As the opening date nears for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, the staff is looking for volunteers to test the facility before it opens.

