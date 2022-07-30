A tanker truck delivers diesel fuel to a gas station last Monday at a gas station off of Interstate 29 in St. Joseph. The national price of gasoline dropped for six straight weeks, but the price-tracking site GasBuddy said continued economic growth and an active hurricane season could impact that trend later in the summer.
Heather Wiedmer puts gasoline in her tank before heading on the road to Maysville, Missouri. Gasoline was selling at $3.99 a gallon in St. Joseph, down from a summer high of around $4.60 earlier in the summer.
Motorists got a break last week when the price of gasoline dipped below $4 a gallon, but relief isn’t always distributed in equal measures.
In St. Joseph, gasoline sold for $3.99 about a week ago after falling about 25 cents in one day. But just 30 miles to the south, stations in Platte City were selling gasoline for 17 cents cheaper, at $3.82 a gallon, at the same time. A similar dynamic played out before the price reductions, with gasoline selling for $4.29 a gallon in Platte City and $4.35 on the same day in St. Joseph.
The price difference hasn’t escaped the attention of the large number of workers who commute to and from St. Joseph every day.
“At times this past week it took a little while for St. Joe to come down in comparison with other towns,” Heather Wiedmer, who commutes from Maysville for her job with the St. Joseph School District, said while fueling up. “I live in Maysville and even in that tiny town gas came down a little faster.”
The reasons for the price difference are as difficult to pinpoint as the exact location of the next big oil strike. It’s easy to see how a state like California, with a vastly different regulatory and distribution environment, sells fuel at a considerably higher price than a state like Missouri, which still has one of the lowest fuel taxes in the nation. Compared to St. Joseph, consumers in St. Louis paid roughly 17 cents a gallon more for gasoline at one point this summer, a difference that can be traced to fuel blends required in bigger cities for air-quality reasons.
“I know everyone likes to blame people, but it’s really about global supply and demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The oil companies, they don’t set prices. Stations, they are just the middle man trying to resell what they are buying. Stations just charge based on what they themselves pay.”
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the two biggest components in the retail price of gasoline are crude oil, which accounts for about 59% of every gallon sold, followed by refining costs that make up about 26% of what consumers pay. That leaves about 11% for taxes and 4% for distribution and marketing, which includes profits for retail dealers.
But retailers aren’t getting rich off high gas prices, said Ron Leone, executive director of the Missouri Petroleum & Convenience Association. For proof, he said, think of the last time you bought gasoline from a standalone station instead of a convenience store that makes its money from the sale of higher-margin items like chips and pop.
“Nobody hates high pump prices more than the owner and operator,” he said. “They make very little profit margin on the gas they sell.”
High prices mean stations have to pay higher credit card fees associated with fuel purchases and consumers have less disposable income left over to buy roller food.
“The more people put in their tank, the less they have for convenience store items,” he said.
De Haan said price differences within a fairly close area can be due to market dynamics more than greed or a grand conspiracy. The EIA said retail stations close to each other can have different traffic patterns, rent and sources of supply that affect their prices. Leone said sometimes a large chain, especially in a visible area like Platte City, will be more aggressive on price and others nearby will follow.
“When gas prices go up stations are more huddled together,” De Haan said, “but when stations go down and have more latitude to set their price, we see a wider discrepancy. And that’s what we’re seeing now.”
There’s also some behavioral economics at play. Consumers, already angered at high fuel prices, will notice when gas is 10 cents cheaper in Platte City but they may fail to recognize when it’s $4.19 a gallon — 20 cents more than in St. Joseph at the time — just a little farther south in Johnson County, Kansas.
While gasoline was selling Friday for $3.85 in St. Joseph, GasBuddy showed prices of $3.45 in Independence, $3.66 in Platte City, $3.79 in Cameron and Chillicothe, $3.86 in Maryville and $4.09 in Rock Port. The range for all of Missouri was $3.33 at Pamona to just over $4 in Rolla and Rock Port.
Those price differences have increased the popularity of comparison sites, like Gasbuddy.com, and generated plenty of social media posts from motorists who point out lower gas prices at one station or another.
While paying at the pump, Wiedmer said she’s trying to take things in stride. She said she uses an app that offers savings, and her family has made budget adjustments to accommodate for the higher cost of commuting.
“It’s down a little bit,” she said. “Hopefully it keeps going down and we’re able to get back to where we were.”
