Motorists got a break last week when the price of gasoline dipped below $4 a gallon, but relief isn’t always distributed in equal measures.

In St. Joseph, gasoline sold for $3.99 about a week ago after falling about 25 cents in one day. But just 30 miles to the south, stations in Platte City were selling gasoline for 17 cents cheaper, at $3.82 a gallon, at the same time. A similar dynamic played out before the price reductions, with gasoline selling for $4.29 a gallon in Platte City and $4.35 on the same day in St. Joseph.

