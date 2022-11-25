St. Joseph residents gathered Friday morning for the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season, but a relatively muted response to the sales may be owed to a number of factors.
Last year, according to the National Retail Federation, $10.9 billion in online sales occurred nationwide during the rush to buy gifts for the holidays, compared with about $8.7 billion for brick-and-mortar shops.
Amazon dominated the industry, as it has for years, especially during and in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. Other big brands, like Best Buy, encourage customers to buy their goods online and then come to the store for pickup, and roughly half of the people who turned out early Friday morning were observed doing so.
Kendra Hoyt said that the estimated NRF average holiday retail expenditure of $800 per person this year seems about right. A family of three or four can easily spend that on gifts for one another. In a world where inflated prices remain above 8% of last year's mark, savings need to be found wherever possible. That motivated her to come to target at 7 a.m. to try to get the best deals, Hoyt said.
"Yeah, that's kind of why I did it," she said. "Cause I have two kids, you know, and the price of everything is kind of crazy."
Among those who arrived not sure what they would find only to come away with a deal were Trey Mull and Alyssa White, students of Missouri Western State University, who each bought a 75-inch TV for a little more than $600. The standard retail price is about $800. The rising cost of everything compared with last year is a key reason why it's good to try to get a deal when one can, Mull said.
"Inflation just ... always sucks you know? We'd rather prices stay low," Mull said. "But yeah, this year has been a little more rough. So yeah, it does help that they're throwing deals at this time."
