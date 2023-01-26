Inflation rates have been affecting all areas of life for several months, leaving many unsure of what the future looks like.
The annual inflation rate for the United States is 6.5% for the 12 months that ended with December after rising 7.1% previously, according to U.S. Labor Department data published this month. The annual core inflation rate is 5.7% for the 12 months ending in December 2022 as compared to 6% previously. Core inflation includes all the commodities, goods and services in the economy minus the volatile food prices and fuel prices.
Jason Satchell, an assistant professor of finance at Northwest Missouri State University said he expects this region to feel the long-term impacts of inflation.
“A big part of this is because transportation costs for those rural communities are much higher than other places that have public transportation,” Satchell said. “Most rural individuals and communities have to drive further and we have the energy policies in place that are not friendly towards big oil companies right now. And trying to expect them to go out there and buy non-fossil fuel vehicles is going to be difficult. The price of that right now is extremely high. And so if you don’t have a solid energy plan as a government in place, you know it’s going to continue to put a burden on those individuals in rural communities.”
Whitney Lanning, executive director at Community Action Partnership, said her agency has seen an influx of people utilizing its services due to inflation rates.
“Our job is to assess poverty-related issues in our community and to develop solutions and programs to address those problems,” Lanning said. “What we are really seeing is a big influx in the number of people that are requesting assistance through our utility assistance program. I would say over the last year or so that we’ve seen these big increases in inflation and cost of goods and services, too.”
Local businesses are feeling the strain of inflation as well. Rebecca Lobina, director of the Missouri Small Business Development Center, said she’s had several small businesses come to her expressing concerns over inflation rates and the impact it’s having.
“What I’m hearing from them is that many of them don’t want to (raise prices) or they’re scared to do that,” Lobina said. “They have this concern that they need to raise their prices, but if they raise their prices, they’re afraid customers won’t buy from them. But the reality is that that’s all over the board. So I can help them wade through that and do that appropriately in the right way so that their customers understand, ‘Hey, this is coming, and we just kind of have to do this.’”
Lobina said that although this is a tough time right now, she believes this could potentially have a good effect on some of our smaller businesses in the future.
“You know, where one door closes, a window opens, they say,” Lobina said. “This might be actually an opportunity for some of the smaller boutique stores to actually come in and open up and do well because there’s going to be fewer and there’s going to be less competition for them because some of the big-box stores are leaving the area or just leaving altogether, not just our area. It’s not specific to St. Joseph.”
Lanning said that trying to make ends meet for the families in need as well as her employees can be very difficult.
“It’s stressful,” Lanning said. “It’s stressful seeing families with small children, that’s predominantly the population that we serve at CAP. But it’s stressful also as an employer as we try to make sure that we’re providing competitive wages and benefits.”
Satchell said he knows it can be difficult for some to start planning with an emergency fund but he thinks it’s something that everyone should consider.
“I would kind of start to maybe start with making sure you have an emergency savings put together just in case your job is one of those going to potentially be eliminated and then start looking at cutting back. And I really think that’s really hard to do right now because our discretionary income has been cut by almost 40% in this inflationary cycle.
“It’s going to be pretty hard in those (rural) areas and that’s a challenge because rural communities have not seen their wages increase nearly as much as urban workers and definitely not at the pace of inflation over the last couple of years,” he said.
