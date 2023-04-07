The nation watched last week as Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges. But for many, the logistics of the case and its implications are unclear.
An indictment occurs when a grand jury decides there is sufficient evidence to believe someone committed a crime. The arraignment in New York state on Tuesday was Trump’s first appearance in front of a judge, where he was told he is being charged with 34 counts of business fraud.
Missouri Western associate professor of political science Edwin Taylor said all 34 counts are different instances of the same offense.
“He was indicted on 34 separate counts of the same crime,” Taylor said. “He didn’t commit 34 different crimes; he committed the same crime 34 times.”
Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The 34 counts are related to the same three instances of hush money payments made during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. These “catch and kill” payments are made to publishers to catch any negative stories about a person and kill the story before it is published. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, made the payments and Trump later paid him back.
While paying hush money is not illegal, Taylor said it is the way those payments were covered up and the falsifying of documents that makes it a crime.
“The business fraud came from the Trump Organization listing the reimbursement to Michael Cohen for those hush money payments as legal fees,” Taylor said. “So, it was a misrepresentation of what actually happened.”
In the state of New York, Taylor said these crimes are normally misdemeanors. What will make them a felony is if it is clear Trump had intent to use those crimes to commit a secondary crime.
“The state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump engaged in business fraud, and they have to demonstrate evidentially that that happened and that he did it knowingly and with the intent to do something else that was criminal,” Taylor said. “But again, the indictment is so vague, they don't really say what it is.”
Taylor said there will be challenges with trying to prove this. First, if the secondary crime is to interfere with the 2016 election results, Taylor said this would then become a federal issue. Lawyers will have to decide if the state of New York has the authority to take on the case.
Second, there will be a battle over statute of limitations —the maximum amount of time parties can initiate legal proceedings. For business fraud in New York, the statute of limitations is six years. Since these instances of fraud happened more than six years ago, Taylor said Trump’s lawyers will likely file to have the case dismissed. However, the state of New York will argue to suspend the statute.
Third, there is no precedent as to whether Trump has any sort of immunity as former president, so that remains unclear.
“I believe the D.A. thinks that they have a strong case because given the stakes of what are happening, they're not going to bet their whole career on this,” Taylor said. “So, I think they believe that they have the evidence to prove the charge and all the various counts are accurate.”
Trump has since returned home to Florida and is continuing his 2024 presidential campaign. Taylor expects many attempts to dismiss the charges and push back the trial. He also said it will be difficult to find a neutral jury for the court case with Trump being such a public figure.
In fact, Trump’s campaign has gained momentum since the indictment. In the first 24 hours after the indictment was announced, his campaign raised more than $4 million, according to the Associated Press. A Yahoo! News survey the day after the indictment also shows Trump jumped up 26 points over potential Republican candidate Ron Desantis.
“People are just rallying behind Trump because they're accepting the narrative that this is politically motivated and that this is just another example of his enemies trying to get them. ‘So how do we get his enemies? We elect him president again,’” Taylor said.
The Constitution also has very few specifications for someone to run for president of the United States. Taylor said technically, if Trump is found guilty, a convicted felon could be elected president. He warns Republican voters should be watching this case carefully, as it will make politics messy during the primaries.
However, he said everyone should be following along with this case, because it’s not just about charges and political parties, but it’s about the rule of law in America. Whether Trump is found guilty or not guilty, Taylor said this case shows that even the most powerful can be held accountable for their actions.
“I just believe, if we care about the country, we have to care that the rule of law matters,” Taylor said. “We have to believe that people are accountable for their actions.”
The full indictment can be read online at manhattanda.org. Trump’s next court date is scheduled for December.
