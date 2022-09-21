Roger's Pharmacy

Even though Puerto Rico is over 2,200 miles away, the impact of the storm could potentially affect the St. Joseph community, especially with place pharmaceuticals, rum, computers and more.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Hurricane Fiona caused serious damage to Puerto Rico this week, and while the island is over 2,200 miles away, the St. Joseph community could feel the effects of the storm.

Rex Robinson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, said that he doesn’t know how it truly will affect them, but given the exported goods that come from the area, he wouldn’t be surprised if they were impacted.

