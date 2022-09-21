Hurricane Fiona caused serious damage to Puerto Rico this week, and while the island is over 2,200 miles away, the St. Joseph community could feel the effects of the storm.
Rex Robinson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, said that he doesn’t know how it truly will affect them, but given the exported goods that come from the area, he wouldn’t be surprised if they were impacted.
“I wasn't concerned with it, but it’s kind of brought it into light,” Robinson said. “We do a lot of things with medical equipment here as well, and that has been a problem with the whole CPAP shortage and everything else going on. So it could just add to a snowball-like effect. I'm hoping not.”
Some of Puerto Rico's most exported goods are pharmaceutical supplies, computers and rum.
Rebecca DiGerlamo, general manager at Smooth Endings, said that they’ve grown accustomed to supply chain concerns, so if this impacts them, they are prepared.
“Right now I'm unsure if it’ll affect us, but over the past two years, we have had a lot of supply issues,” DiGerlamo said. “We’ll probably do what we've been doing for the past two years. We're just going to have to stay in contact with our vendors to make sure that the supplies don't run low. Or if it does, then we might have to order a little more. But right now it's not impacting us.”
DiGerlamo said that having a good relationship with vendors makes it easier to stay on top of supply chain issues.
“Well, we just continue to have that communication. We have really good vendors and they come and visit us usually weekly,” DiGerlamo said. “If we know that it's going to be low, then we might order heavy. So, you know, we might order a couple of cases versus just one or two bottles. We just continue to push forward and hope for the best and just hope that we can get products on our shelves.”
Robinson said that Roger’s Pharmacy is ready to take any measure needed to help customers.
“You know, you can find alternative therapy, but you have to, of course, coordinate that with the prescribers and make sure that that's right,” Robinson said. “Our goal is to make sure that no services are interrupted. And if a patient needs medication, they get it. We have a few stores within our realm that we can kind of borrow back and forth from if it comes to that. So far that hasn't been an issue, and hopefully, that won't become a problem. But we're prepared to go to battle for our folks if we need to.”
