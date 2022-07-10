With people paying over asking price, homes selling fast and low interest rates, the housing market has been a tricky space to maneuver during the last serval months.
According to the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors, as of May 2022, the average sales price of a home is about $197,700 which is a 0.3% increase from May 2021. The average time a house is on the market is 22 days, which is eight days shorter than May 2021.
Lorrie Ramseier, broker salesperson and Realtor at Ramseier Realty Group, said that part of the problem right now is that the demand for the homes that buyers are looking for is high but inventory is limited.
“Really, it comes down to supply and demand. So the supply is not there and the demand is. So that’s why our home prices are on the increase and really not expected to decrease,” Ramseier said. “Even though we are seeing the interest rates go up, it’s not really affecting or predicted to affect the housing prices.”
The average interest rate when buying a house as of June 2022 is 6.3%, which is a 3% increase from June 2021.
Cathy Echterling, Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summer Real Estate, said that in the 30 years she’s been in the business, she’s never seen anything like this.
“Mostly driving it is the low interest rate and the lack of inventory. People that are working at home are able to work anywhere,” Echterling said. “We’re getting a new wave of people coming into St. Joseph. So that is tightening up the housing market and inventory is lifting.”
Ramseier said it may be difficult to navigate through these times in the market, but with the right help, buyers and sellers can make it through quickly.
“Well, it’s a great time to sell, obviously, because the inventory is so low because you’re going to sell quickly and many times that over market value on what you’re listing out,” Ramseier said. “And the buy side, I would say just find somebody who can walk you through that process and hold your hand because it can be a little intimidating.”
