Real estate outlook for 2023

Lorrie Ramseier with Ramseier Realty Group said that interest rates on homes are expected to go up, but homebuyers shouldn’t worry, as it’s projected that they will go down again.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The housing market in 2022 was hard to maneuver for many, but real estate officials believe things are looking up for the industry and those involved.

Lorrie Ramseier with Ramseier Realty Group said that although some may be hesitant heading into the new year, things are projected to be better than they seem.

