The housing market in 2022 was hard to maneuver for many, but real estate officials believe things are looking up for the industry and those involved.
Lorrie Ramseier with Ramseier Realty Group said that although some may be hesitant heading into the new year, things are projected to be better than they seem.
“Really, (for) 2023, people are a little nervous, and the interest rates have gone up,” Ramseier said. “But honestly, that is really not a problem because if everyone will recall, you were going over asking price and that was bidding wars and buyers were actually losing out a lot. So right now, I guess interest rates are a little bit higher, but you're not having to go over the asking price.
"So when you get down to it, you're really ending up about the same. And as long as you can get into a home and start building your equity, it's always the best thing and you can always refinance when the rates go down.”
“I mean, interest rates are projected to go up another time this year, but then they're really projected to start going down again,” Ramseier said. “The 40-year average is over 8%. So we're really still well below that. And you know, not that long ago we were paying 12% and 15% interest. So we did enjoy a very low actually unsustainably low-interest rate there for quite a long time.”
Ramseier said that although numbers may make it seem like the market isn't in the best place, the St. Joseph area is doing well.
Ramseier encourages those who are looking to buy a house to take their time to find the right realtor and the right home.
“I think you definitely want to, and I would encourage you to find a good real estate agent who is full time and understands the market and can help you through that process because, you know, you want to make sure that you go get to a good local lender and understand just how to position yourself so that you can get the best deal,” Ramseier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.