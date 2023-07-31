House clears bill to address airline issues

Flight status boards show delayed and canceled flights Jan. 11 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. A bill reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration seeks to improve the passenger experience.
Regardless of politics or background, Americans from all walks of life can share horror stories about camping out in an airport.
Maybe that’s why a five-year reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the U.S. House in a bipartisan fashion.
“I am very proud of the bipartisan nature of this bill,” said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo. “I am very proud of the work that we did and the fact that we didn’t have to have any real political fights.”
The Tarkio Republican, a licensed pilot, introduced the bill to reauthorize FAA safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years. The bill passed the House on a 351-69 vote and heads to the Senate, which is expected to take it up after the August recess.
Some disagreements could emerge. The House bill includes a number of provisions aimed at addressing workforce issues, including a requirement for the FAA to expand its capacity to train air traffic controllers. One of the more controversial aspects of the bill would raise the mandatory retirement age for commercial pilots from 65 to 67.
“That will help with some of the pilot shortages we are seeing, which have caused some of the delays we’ve seen in the past,” Graves said. “This is one of the things they are debating in the Senate.”
An increase in the retirement age has drawn criticism from some unions and, in a position that some might find ironic, the Biden administration itself.
More unanimity might be found in measures that seek to build in protections for consumers who experience flight delays and cancellations, something that plagued the industry after the pandemic. The bill seeks to clarify language for passenger ticket refunds.
“We want to make sure the passengers are taken care of,” Graves said. “The biggest thing is making sure that if they’re inconvenienced and have to spend the night in a city, that their accommodations are taken care of.”
The debate tends to revolve around issues affecting larger international airports and hubs, but Graves believes a final bill will prove beneficial for Rosecrans Memorial Airport and other general aviation facilities that are vital to rural areas and small towns. The bill would make about $4 billion available for the U.S. Airport Improvement Program.
“It’s going to double the amount of money the Missouri Department of Transportation is going to get for general aviation,” Graves said. “It’s going to allow MoDOT to do a whole lot more and bigger programs in their funding.”
Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass a final FAA reauthorization bill.
