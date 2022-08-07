transport 360

Transport 360 has seen an inconsistent barge schedule due to a variety of reasons.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

River levels have been a constant struggle when it comes to moving barges down the river, but business is looking to turn in an upward trend.

Transport 360 is a company that assists barges commuting from St. Louis down the Missouri River and has seen a yearlong struggle to be able to see barge traffic due to river levels. Right now, the current river depth allows barges to carry up to 1,300 tons of cargo.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.