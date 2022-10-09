A study done by Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, found that 40% of respondents said inflation will change the way they shop for the holidays this year. The owner of Leibowitz Menswear in St. Joseph said business has been strong, and he’s still expecting a successful season.
A recent national study finds inflation will change the way people holiday shop this year, but many in St. Joseph are still hoping for a successful gifting season.
Forty percent of shoppers say inflation will change the way they shop for the holidays in 2022, according to a study by consumer financial services company Bankrate. Of that 40%, about 59% said they will buy fewer items and 52% said they will look for more coupons, discounts and sales.
“I think most people with some common sense know that with inflation being what it is, even though salaries are going up, people are getting paid more, people are going to be a little more self-conscious with what they’re spending this holiday season,” said Kristi Bailey, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce director of communications and marketing.
She said while inflation has been rising, she has not noticed any sort of spending slowdown recently.
Leibowitz Menswear also has continued to see strong business, and owner Mark Antle said he is expecting that to continue.
“I know in our niche of our industry, we expect to be really busy. We have been,” Antle said. “Our business is strong. I know other store owners of stores like this across the country that have also said that their business is really good, too. We’re all expecting a great holiday season.”
Some local shoppers also are expecting to go on as normal. Carol McCloud said she usually buys a lot of gifts for her kids and grandkids and is planning on spending this year like normal. When asked if it’s crossed her mind to spend any less, she said, “No. It probably should with the market, but no.”
Bailey said even if people are feeling the effects of inflation and are tempted to spend less this year they should keep in mind that local business owners are friends and neighbors experiencing the same issues.
“One thing I encourage residents to do is when they themselves are thinking about (how) their utility bill might be higher, their grocery bill might be higher, their gas bill might be higher, that’s going on with our businesses as well,” Bailey said.
As a business owner, Antle said he is experiencing price increases across the board but he’s trying not to let it influence the prices his customers see.
“We’re trying not to let it impact us that way,” Antle said. “Obviously, we’ve got our rent to pay and lights to keep on and people to support too, but it’s all relative. I think people understand what’s going on.”
Leibowitz Menswear is part of the Shop St. Joseph program that encourages residents to buy locally during the holiday season. Shop St. Joseph begins Nov. 9, and the Chamber of Commerce hopes people will choose to support local businesses when the holiday shopping season arrives.
