Leibowitz Menswear

A study done by Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, found that 40% of respondents said inflation will change the way they shop for the holidays this year. The owner of Leibowitz Menswear in St. Joseph said business has been strong, and he’s still expecting a successful season.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

A recent national study finds inflation will change the way people holiday shop this year, but many in St. Joseph are still hoping for a successful gifting season.

Forty percent of shoppers say inflation will change the way they shop for the holidays in 2022, according to a study by consumer financial services company Bankrate. Of that 40%, about 59% said they will buy fewer items and 52% said they will look for more coupons, discounts and sales.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.