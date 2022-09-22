St. Joseph residents briefly got some relief at the pump recently, but gas prices are seeing a spike again, surpassing the state average locally. However, experts are advising people not to panic.
A week ago, the average gas price in St. Joseph was $3.19, and as of Thursday, the average is now $3.43. Missouri’s average is $3.38.
Missouri AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said this is an unusual occurrence for St. Joseph.
“Usually St. Joseph is either right around the state average or slightly below,” Chabarria said. “If it is the seasonal switchover that's impacting prices, that switchover ... isn't going to happen all at one time all around the state. Different regions and different metro areas may see the switchover happen at different times, so that could be one contributing factor why St. Joseph is above the statewide average right now.”
Chabarria said people shouldn’t be too worried about the increase, as prices aren't expected to continue to rise.
“We don't really expect the spikes we're seeing to become the trend. You know, we have seen 13 continuous weeks of decline here in the state and around much of the country. We know that prices are going to fluctuate, so this is just part of those fluctuations,” Chabarria said.
St. Joseph resident David Mejia said he feels lucky that the prices aren’t impacting him too much, but he’s aware of how it can affect others.
“If you look at the number of vehicles that are out there, people rely on this gasoline to get them to and from work and to and from family members. And it puts a burden on a lot of people,” Mejia said. “I look for them to kind of stay exactly where they are ... anything can happen. But I think it'll be a lot easier for people if those prices go down just a little bit.”
Francis Duncan of St. Joseph said she isn’t surprised gas prices keep changing.
“I still got to get to work, so we're kind of going to pay what we need to pay to keep the vehicle running,” Duncan said. “I mean, I'm not enthused that it's going back up. I'd love for it to stay down, but I'm not shocked, you know?”
According to AAA, drivers in Missouri are paying the 12th lowest gas price average in the country. The nationwide average as of Thursday is $3.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.