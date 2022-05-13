Gas prices are at record highs, and St. Joseph is seeing its highest prices since 2008, with unleaded at $3.99 for unleaded and diesel at $5.29 at some stations.
The price at the pump is causing frustration among many citizens, including Terry Brown, who voiced his opinion on the ever-increasing cost.
"I think that we have more than enough resources in this country to solve this problem," Brown said. "There's no reason for us to have issues with Ukraine and all of this crud that they're blaming and the fact that President Biden, they turned down multiple leases, it's like, I personally think at some point you have to start questioning motives."
Brown also mentioned his experience with gas prices as a former truck driver and how the price hikes are affecting the trucking industry.
"I drove a truck over the road for 10, 12 years. It costs $1,300 now for you to fill your truck," Brown said. "I can't even go to the grocery store now without getting mad. You know, paying just, a time, almost time and a half what you would normally pay for anything."
Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesman, said the price of gas is expected to continue climbing. However, he said that residents can decrease their gas usage through various actions.
"It all starts with regular vehicle maintenance, making sure that you're getting your oil change done on time, checking your fluids regularly," Chabarria said. "And if there's any, you know, if your check engine light is on, getting those repairs in and just making sure your engine is running as efficiently as possible.
Chabarria also said that making sure your tires are properly inflated, removing unneeded heavy items and maintaining good defensive driving habits can help with gas usage.
"Prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the summer," Chabarria said. "Drivers can really expect prices to be on the roller coaster ride that we've seen them in the last month or so throughout the summer months."
