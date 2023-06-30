Gas prices

Customers fill up at Phillips 66 at Frederick and Interstate 29 on Friday.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

Local drivers are finding it's easier on their wallets to fill up their gas tanks for Independence Day weekend this year.

Gas prices in St. Joseph are averaging $3.16, a significant drop from the $4.52 price this time last year.

