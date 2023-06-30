Local drivers are finding it's easier on their wallets to fill up their gas tanks for Independence Day weekend this year.
Gas prices in St. Joseph are averaging $3.16, a significant drop from the $4.52 price this time last year.
The whole state is seeing an average decrease of $1.30 from this week in 2022. St. Joseph is on the cheaper side of the state's prices, with Cape Girardeau being the lowest at $3.09 and St. Louis at $3.70 being the most expensive, according to a AAA news release.
“Gas prices are much cheaper this Independence Day than last year,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Pump price fluctuations remain possible as demand for fuel is strong. However, crude prices have balanced out and will likely keep retail gas prices from increasing much over the busy holiday weekend.”
With gas and traveling being far more affordable, officers are anticipating an increase in highway traffic for the holiday.
"There will be more traffic out," Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. "Any time during a major holiday period there is more traffic out on the roadway. There's going to be some slower-moving traffic out on the roadway. Pickups are going to be pulling boats. There's going to be campers, RVs out there for people to get to their destination."
While Missouri is enjoying the sharp decline in gas prices from last year, its prices aren't the cheapest in the nation. Missouri is currently the 12th cheapest state. The lowest prices come primarily from the southeast, with Mississippi being the cheapest at an average of $2.93 a gallon.
Even for those not planning on traveling for Fourth of July celebrations, saving a dollar and a half every gallon goes a long way.
"I have a lawn care company," said St. Joseph resident Boston Parker. "The dollar per gallon less, we're using probably 20 to 30 gallons a week, really adds up to help save us some money."
