Residents are continuing to feel the pressure at the pump as regular gas prices in Missouri average $3.80 per gallon, a 13% increase since last week, according to AAA.
“I used to fill up my car for about 20 bucks. Honestly, if it was my way, I’d just ride a bike everywhere right now,” said Destiny Wermelskirchen, a St. Joseph resident. “It’s not necessarily panic mode. I’d just prefer it go back down to $1.98.”
Wermelskirchen works for a car lot and said having to fill up vehicles with only a certain budget makes it tough to stay on top of finances.
According to AAA, Missouri sits below the national average, which is currently $4.25, but with President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday that the United States is banning imports of Russian oil and gas, it’s likely Americans will see the prices flirting with the highest average ever recorded, which was just under $3.94 in July of 2008.
“This decision today is not without costs here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the pump — and this will drive up costs further,” Biden said in a tweet Tuesday.
Diesel fuel prices are seeing their worst days as of late as well. AAA records the average price of diesel fuel in Missouri at $4.42.
Julio Bareet decided to drive to St. Joseph on Wednesday to meet his fuel needs given prices are cheaper in Buchanan County than they are in Kansas City, where he runs his transportation company, NVD Trucking LC. He brought multiple fuel cans with him to fill with diesel fuel, which he then loaded back into his SUV once they were full.
“I have to be around and around to find a cheaper price to keep my business running,” Bareet said.
With prices climbing, at this point, Bareet said he doesn’t like the outlook of his business continuing.
“Honestly, I don't know. It's something I have to think about, the way the price is right now. I won't be able to do it. I can't sustain my business anymore,” Bareet said.
AAA’s website recommends that to save on fuel, drivers should avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. Also, driving the speed limit and using cruise control can help maintain fuel efficiency.
