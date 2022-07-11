Gas price dips not necessarily a sign of future relief

After a year of skyrocketing gas prices across the country, the national average price per gallon has dropped roughly 40 cents during the past week, marking the first major price decline since the beginning of 2021.
But the good news may only be temporary, as, according to AAA representative Nick Chabarria, the sudden shift seems to be based on negative speculation.
“You know, it’s interesting because we’re coming off of a weekend where AAA is expecting a record number of road trip travelers for the holidays,” Chabarria said. “Despite the higher demand, what we’re likely seeing is the oil market responding, or speculating rather to possible demand decrease in the summer.”
This decreased demand theoretically would come from people being unable to afford the continued increase in gas prices. While this may seem like good news up front for consumers, it spells a bad omen for family-owned gas stations across the country.
According to Chabarria, these concerns do have validity behind them as the oil industry is reacting to the continuing trend of steep inflation, something that may come back to bite local gas stations soon.
“Demand has stayed relatively up to start the month of July, but again, when you’re talking about the oil market you’re talking about a speculative market,” he said. “They’re basically anticipating that because of the higher inflation costs, the higher gas costs that we’ve seen throughout the start of summer that there’s going to be some spending curtailing, some economic curtailing later in the summer here.”
Due to these issues, gas stations likely will be forced to rely on their convenience store features to stay afloat and may even have to eat oil costs themselves to keep their prices down and stay competitive, an action that some stores likely won’t be able to take.
According to Avenue City Gas & Oil Co. owners David and Cathy Arn, the possibility of losing money on gas due to rising prices is becoming very real.
“I may have to start eating up costs in order to keep the prices low,” David Arn said. “Luckily, we haven’t seen too many issues with our profits as of yet, but when people can’t pay, they can’t pay.”
Arn also said he believes recent comments made by President Joe Biden have been uncalled for, emphasizing that his business’s profits don’t come from selling gasoline.
“You know, we make more profit on the sale of a cup of coffee than gas,” David Arn said. “It doesn’t matter if the price is $2, $10 or $20 ... we’re making more off the convenience store.”
