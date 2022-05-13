Warmer weather has arrived and garage sale signs are popping up on every corner. But there are some items experts say people should not buy secondhand.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said a big item that shouldn’t be bought at garage sales is car seats. A seat’s history is unknown, and Lyon said it’s not worth the risk.
“There's just a lot of reasons why you don't want to put the most precious thing you have, your child, in a seat that you don't know if it’s going to keep them safe in a crash,” Lyon said.
He said there’s a chance old car seats have been recalled, ranging anywhere from a minor piece being to a serious safety flaw. Model information on the back of the seat might not be visible on a used item, either. The plastic could have become brittle, and overall wear and tear take away the seat’s strength and ability to perform well in a crash, he said.
“You want to have everybody buckled. Car seats, make them as safe as possible,” Lyon said. “A used car seat is just not part of that equation. (There are) just too many question marks in there.”
Another item that could present possible dangers is used bicycle helmets. Lyon said helmets are supposed to be thrown away if they’ve been through a crash, and just like the car seat, the history of the helmet is unknown.
Secondhand cribs also should not be bought. The model information likely will not be legible on a used crib, and there’s a chance it could be recalled, as well. Any used baby items could pose a threat to a child’s safety because young kids chew on items and there’s no way of knowing if there is toxic paint or unsafe plastic on the item.
Lyon said buyers should use common sense when looking at items at garage sales.
“It's just general common sense for parents when they go to a garage sale to look at the item. Is it a toy that looks secure that has no small parts that can be swallowed and choked on? Is it something that is from a reputable toymaker? What exactly are you buying?” Lyon said.
Buyers should also stay away from mattresses and furniture or risk bed bugs getting into their homes.
A 2018 article from Consumer Reports also lists ways buyers can get the most bang for their buck at garage sales. Shoppers are advised to take batteries with them to make sure any items that need them will work. If any item requires an electrical outlet, buyers are encouraged to ask the seller to test it out.
Also, check clothes for stains and make sure any sets of items being purchased are complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.