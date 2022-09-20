A Wall Street sign hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in New York. As interest rates, inflation and more impact the economy, many are left unsure what to do with their finances.
With economic uncertainties and fluctuations leaving many unsure what to do with their finances, St. Joseph advisers are encouraging residents to meet with a professional and go over their options.
Nick Gertsema, CEO and wealth adviser with Gertsema Wealth Advisors, said that he understands it’s a stressful time, but he wants consumers to take a moment and look at all the options before jumping into investing.
“I think my biggest piece of financial advice right now would be to take a deep breath. Things are happening and a lot of times when you make an emotional decision, you're making a decision for the wrong reason at the wrong time, for the wrong reasons. So stop, take a breath, talk to a professional, look at your situation and analyze your options,” Gertsema said. “We like to look at different stress tests and we like to put together different scenarios and then stress test them to figure out what's going to work best for each one of our clients. Right now, the best thing to do might be doing nothing. It all really depends on your situation.”
Dave Hinde, investment adviser at Heritage Investments, is urging community members to look into meeting with professionals.
“I think it's always a good time to meet with an adviser to take a look at your plan. I think right now, with all the volatility, it’s a great time to review those things. Take a look at your diversification, how much risk you're taking on in your portfolio,” Hinde said.
Many people assume that Wall Street and the stock market may not impact a smaller community like St. Joseph, but Hinde says otherwise.
“I think it's definitely impacting people in St. Joseph right now. There's a lot of uncertainty with what's going on. I think obviously inflation has some things to do with that, rising interest rates. You know, what the Fed is going to continue to do with interest rates is going to affect the stock market and, you know, people's borrowing potential,” Hinde said.
Gertsema said he’s been happy to see so many customers reaching out during these times.
“You know, whether or not we're in a recession, there's a lot going on that causes people to be nervous. And when people are nervous, they start to seek advice. We've seen a lot of people coming in. I think they're asking the right questions,” Gertsema said.
Hinde thinks for those who are interested in getting started with investing in stocks, this is a great time to start.
“I think it's a great time, honestly, to look at getting started investing in the stock market. One thing is, you know, the stock market, the S&P 500 is down, I don't know, 15% or so this year. So we look at it like it's maybe on sale. So it's a little bit cheaper. So it's not a bad time to get started,” Hinde said. “I always think for people getting started ... take a look at products that you like, companies that you're interested in, and I think that's always a good place to start doing some research and maybe to begin investing in some of those kinds of companies.”
While the stock market being down can be nerve-wracking for some, Gertsema wants community members to know that this may be the perfect opportunity for them.
“This may not be comfortable to read or watch or see what the market's doing, (but) it is a normal part of market cycles and you'll see multiple of those throughout your career. So just because it looks bad today or might look bad in 10 years doesn't mean that it's the wrong decision to be putting money to work in the markets,” Gertsema said.
