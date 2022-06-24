As prices for nearly everything continue to rise, feminine hygiene products are also seeing an increase.
Bloomberg reports that in the past year, the cost of menstrual pads rose 8.3% and tampons rose 9.8%.
In St. Joseph, Ann Irvin is the president and CEO of Sparkle Peach, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides feminine hygiene products to those in need. She’s noticed the price of all feminine hygiene products rising during her trips to the store.
“I hope it doesn't increase any more because that's going to hurt a lot of people in our community,” Irvin said. “It’s probably going to hurt us too, our organization, just a little bit because we just worry about maintaining the supplies."
Price increases are largely due to supply-chain issues, including a rise in plastic, cotton and fuel prices. She says more people have been reaching out to her and asking for products because they no longer can afford them.
“I have seen an increased rise in people who have contacted me individually, asking if I can meet them somewhere to deliver,” Irvin said.
A 2021 study conducted by U by Kotex, a menstrual hygiene product brand, found that two in five people struggle to purchase period products. This is a 35% increase since 2018. Irvin said when people can’t afford period products, that’s when they resort to other measures such as wearing tampons longer than the recommended amount of time.
High prices and supply chain stressors are also causing concern for a nationwide tampon shortage. St. Joseph CVS and Walmart both told News-Press NOW that some locations are currently experiencing a tampon shortage.
In a statement, Walgreens told News-Press NOW, "Walgreens works diligently with our suppliers to ensure we have supply available. However, similar to other retailers, we are experiencing some temporary brand-specific tampon shortages in certain geographies. While we will continue to have products on shelf and online, it may only be in specific brands while we navigate the supply disruption."
Irvin said she hasn’t personally noticed the shortage, but she has heard of it happening around the country. Sparkle Peach currently has a sufficient supply, but she worries how a shortage could impact their mission.
“I think it'll affect us in a sense that we won't have product to supply them, which would be a bad deal because that's what we're here for,” Irvin said. “And if they can't get it, then you kind of worry about them resorting back to unsanitary measures.”
Sparkle Peach relies on donations, and Irvin said tampons are a preferred product by the women and organizations they serve.
“If we can't get that, it's going to be an issue,” Irvin said. “We just worry about maintaining the stock.”
For anyone who is struggling to find or afford tampons, Irvin reminds people there are alternatives, such as pads, cups and menstrual underwear. She said unfortunate as they are, shortages and price hikes highlight the importance of organizations like Sparkle Peach and shed light on the fact that not everyone has easy access to feminine hygiene products.
“I know we can't stop our flows, so we have to come up with something,” Irvin said. “So, I'm just hoping and praying that everything works out and the shortage is ending soon.”
She said if anyone can’t afford menstrual hygiene products, they can reach out to Sparkle Peach at sparklepeachinc.org or email sparklepeachinc@gmail.com. People who would like to donate products are encouraged to contact the group as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.