If you're still hoping to find Super Bowl 57 tickets, you're in luck — but your wallet isn't.
According to data from Tickets For Less, there are still Super Bowl tickets available, but prices are averaging in the range of $5,900 to a club-level average of $12,838.
“From what I've seen, it goes anywhere from about $5,900ish for your get-in price and the highest that I've seen out there is close to $40,000,” said Mary Strickler, director of marketing and eCommerce for Tickets For Less. “That price is certainly nothing like we would have on our site, where I think our highest priced is about just under $20,000.”
Strickler said so far ticket pricing is similar to last year.
“From what we've seen since the matchup was set, our average ticket price is trending up slightly,” Strickler said. “I think that's probably something that will continue a little bit, but I would imagine it will stay on trend with the last year.”
However, ticket prices are significantly less than Super Bowl 55 in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The highest that we've ever seen on average ticket prices (was) in 2021 because that was the year that capacity was reduced, so ticket prices were astronomical,” Strickler. “I think that was that was probably unheard of.”
Strickler said Super Bowl ticket sales usually start off slow when tickets open to the public.
“The first few days is when people are trying to decide and looking at travel,” Strickler said. So normally, I think the tickets are one of the last things that they'll secure. Definitely with the price tag as high as it is, consumers want to do their homework. So, it's definitely not something that you see people rushing out to go buy. However, we’re definitely seeing it starting to see the sales come in and I would expect that to continue.”
One local couple, Sam and Pamela Norton, has decided to make the trip to Glendale, Arizona, but the hefty price tag of tickets means they won't be attending the game.
“We have family there and other family coming in and we're not going to the game, but we are going to be at the game in spirit,” Sam Norton said. “The ticket prices are a little cost prohibitive, but we want to be in the environment with other Chiefs fans and family but also get out of the cold weather as well.”
Another local fan, Jodie Huff, said her superstition is keeping her family at home for the Super Bowl.
“We always have people over for the game,” Huff said. “We’re super superstitious, so we will be doing the same thing. We have a basement party, a bar in our basement that’s all Chief'd out. We won’t do anything different because I'm afraid that will jinx us. So, we all wear the same jerseys, bring food eat barbecue and enjoy the game in our basement.”
While it’s difficult to predict when Super Bowl tickets will officially sell out, Strickler said rising prices could be a good indication of when supply is on the decline.
“Ticket prices will start to rise, especially in that lower level, as demand starts to go up,” Strickler said. “That's normally a sure-fire indication that your number of tickets out there in the market are starting to dwindle.”
Strickler said based on the strong fan base of both the Chiefs and the Eagles, waiting until a few days before the big game could be a gamble.
“Normally I would say you can make it to a few days before, but you just never know,” Strickler said. “Demand varies from team-to-team matchups. Obviously, the Chiefs have a really strong fan base, as do the Eagles. It’s going to be interesting what trends do this year.”
As fans round out the next two weeks with purchasing their tickets, Strickler reminds consumers to be aware of scammers.
“You have to make sure that you're using verified, you know, ticket sources,” Strickler said. “People that have agreements or relationships with the NFL are always going to be your best source. Make sure that you're not getting a paper ticket that's normally a for sure way that that it's a scam of some kind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.