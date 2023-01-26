If you’re still debating buying a ticket for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, you should act fast, as tickets are on track to sell out.
“I think we can probably see this game sell out for sure,” said Mary Strickler, director of marketing and eCommerce for Tickets For Less. “There's a ton of hype around it. We still have tickets out there so, if you are interested in getting to the game, I would definitely take a look at it and try to lock that down, and the sooner the better.”
Strickler said ticket demand and pricing are overall very similar to last year.
“So right now, I can tell you on Tickets For Less, to get in the door, it's about $350,” Strickler said. “I would say we're pretty much on par for what you're seeing out there in the market. Demand is high. Obviously, there's a lot of hype with two great teams, the Bengals and Chiefs matching up. This is basically a rematch of last year and obviously last year we didn't win. So, hoping to see us come out victorious this year and obviously our fans are definitely flocking out there.”
As far as waiting closer to game time with the hopes of snagging a ticket at a lower price, Strickler said that’s not always a safe bet.
“I wouldn't expect the prices to drop a ton,” Strickler said. “In some cases, as you get closer to the game, the demand can get even more extreme and those prices start to rise. So, I think the sooner the better to lock down those tickets.”
Strickler advises customers to be aware of ticket sites that advertise lower prices but surprise you with high service fees closer to the end of your checkout.
“Many sites out there are showing one price and then after you start that checkout process, they're going to tack on huge service fees of hundreds of dollars in some cases,” Strickler said. “So that's one thing that buyers really need to educate themselves on and especially for games like this. Tickets For Less doesn’t add the service fees, the price you see is the price you get. So, while we may look more expensive up front, right by like 50 bucks is actually going to save you a ton after check out.”
While the excitement of the AFC Championship game is felt by many, Strickler offers a few pieces of advice to avoid scammers this game day.
“Make sure that you're buying from a trusted site that really has an agreement and relationship with the NFL,” Strickler said. “So, these are sites like Ticketmaster or Tickets For Less. Make sure that you're not buying printed tickets. This is something that we see often from scammers. So really avoid and stay away from that. Also, any sites that are using things like Venmo or Cash App that's directly connected to your bank, I would avoid because a lot of times we see scammers with that as well.”
For local fans sticking closer to home this game day, Norty’s Bar and Grill is preparing to see many fans stop in.
"Whenever there's a big game going on with the Chiefs, it always brings in more people," said Ridge Morgan, owner and operator of Norty’s Bar and Grill. "I'm hoping for a big crowd and (a) Chiefs win, too."
Morgan said they should have both food and drink deals going in celebration of the championship game.
