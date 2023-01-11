Weather in the Midwest can be a rollercoaster, especially in the winter, causing many residents to see spikes in their energy and gas bills.
Evergy spokesperson Andrew Baker said the energy company sees customers more aware of their energy bills in the winter months.
“Once temperatures get cold, we do see a heightened sense from customers wanting to know ‘how much by using my fridge, how much by turning off my lights,’" Baker said. "So, we try to help customers the best we can to manage that use and keep their electric bill to a minimum.”
Lemartt Holman, energy efficiency manager for Spire, said Spire aims to educate homeowners and renters on how they can convert their homes to be more energy efficient.
“We know that energy and your bills kind of fluctuate according to the weather,” Holman said. “So, if the weather's nice, folks are not going to be utilizing energy as much, but if we get a cold snap, that's where that energy piece comes into play. We like to focus on the energy-efficient component.”
Reducing your energy or gas bill could be as simple as changing your furnace's air filter, Baker said.
“Changing your air filter once every three months will allow air to properly flow and ensure your heating system is working at that peak efficiency,” Baker said. “As far as your thermostat is concerned, you want to make sure you’re not making any drastic changes throughout the day. You want to keep it in that sweet spot of changing only one or two degrees up or down. That way, that thermostat doesn't have to work nearly as hard to get up and down when you're making those big changes.”
Holman reminds residents to be mindful of airflow throughout their homes.
“Your furnace is designed to warm up that space and keep it at that temperature easily,” Holman said. “But what ends up happening over time in our homes, is that there may be gaps, holes or spaces due to the house shifting or through construction. One of the first things you can do is to fill those gaps. We've also found that that can make about 10% of an impact on your energy bill. So, that's a great place to start.”
Holman recommends residents use a dollar bill to check for gaps in doorways.
“Put a dollar bill in the doorway, close the door and if you can slide that dollar bill right out, then there's an opportunity for air sealing,” Holman said. “Another great check is to simply walk around your home and look in the spaces of your door. If sunlight is coming through, there's an opportunity for air sealing.”
Baker said opening drapes or blinds to let in sunlight is another simple way to warm up your home. He also offers tips to save, starting with your dishwasher and washing machine.
“You want to be sure to wait until you have a full load to run the dishwasher and then skip that drying cycle, open the door and let your dishes air dry,” Baker said. “You also want to wash your laundry in cold and cool water. This can save about $0.50 per load and that can make a difference.”
Lowering your water heater to 120 degrees as well as unplugging appliances that aren’t in use are more easy fixes that Baker said could go a long way.
Both Evergy and Spire have programs in place to help average out residents' energy and gas bills in the colder months.
“Our (Evergy's) program is called ‘Pay As you Save’ program, and really it’s for our Missouri customers to reduce their bills, creating long-term energy savings and making their home really more energy efficient,” Baker said. “We cover all or most of the upfront costs needed to install energy-efficient equipment in the house. We then recover those costs for these upgrades over time by placing kind of a fixed monthly charge on their utility bill that is less than the estimated annual savings. Since the new energy-efficient upgrades save money by using less energy, your annual bill should be lower than before.”
Spire offers "Budget Billing" to help even out bills over the course of the year.
“We do have programs that allow people to have an average bill pay, and they can easily sign up for that,” Holman said. “We also offer low-income weatherization. It's a great opportunity for people to receive an energy audit as well as winterization of their home. We want to offer the best product, natural gas possible, but we also want to do everything we can to help our customers stay warm during the winter.”
