As the weather gets warmer, termites are swarming and ants are sneaking into houses through tiny cracks, as homeowners are left worrying about how to keep the pests out.
Perry Cooperider, the owner of Preferred Pest Control, said he’s been getting a lot of calls for springtime pests recently, and that will only increase as the weather warms up.
“As it warms up and stays in the 60s and 70s throughout the evening and then as it gets warmer throughout the day, you're going to see a major influx of insects,” Cooperider said.
He said common pests in the area this time of year include ticks, mosquitos, termites and rodents, among others.
One of the best ways to prevent pests from getting inside the house is to check nearby water sources. Cooperider said pests tend to go towards water, so it’s important to make sure downspouts and gutters are cleaned up.
Another way to prevent insects and wildlife is to check trees and shrubbery around the house.
“A lot of times, tree limbs will be touching the house, and that's a great area for wildlife to crawl over and get into your roof and get into people's attics,” Cooperider said. “Also, ants will use those same methods. They won't come up the foundation, they will come up through a tree and go across into the house.”
As people begin doing yard work outside, Cooperider advises homeowners not to put mulch up against the house. Termites and other insects live in mulch and it makes an easy entry into the house. He said there should be at least 15 inches left between mulch and the foundation of a home to keep bugs from finding their way inside.
“A lot of times when you go around, and you see all this mulch around people's houses, you can actually just move the mulch around and you can actually find live termites in the bottom of it,” Cooperider said. “A lot of times they kind of look almost like a little white maggot, is what the actual workers that do the damage on the houses (look like).”
Entry points into the house should also be checked. Cooperider gave examples of making sure any cracks or holes near garage doors and dryer vents are sealed, as well as sealing up any pipes that go into the home and making sure there are no cracks in the foundation.
Inside the house, it’s important to keep areas clean by keeping crumbs off the floor and keeping food in airtight containers.
“What you think is a small crumb is a feast for insects,” Cooperider said.
He said if pests have found their way indoors, it’s best to call the professionals. Many products bought at stores can be harmful to the environment if not used correctly.
