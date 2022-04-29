After an extended run of intense competition and high prices in the residential real estate market, 2022 is bringing signs that it could begin to cool soon.
With inflation on the rise and home prices still rising, more buyers are finding themselves unable to afford the cost of real estate. And with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates throughout 2022, the cost of mortgages could grow even more and deter would-be buyers.
The Fed’s March 2022 decision to raise rates and signal more increases shortly could mean the end of a long period of historically low interest rates dating back to the Great Recession. During the years following the recession, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates low to encourage economic activity. Low costs to borrow from the Fed made it less expensive for commercial banks to access credit and make loans to customers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, rates fell again as large parts of the economy experienced disruptions due to the spread of the virus. But with inflation spiking throughout 2021 and into 2022, the Fed is looking to raise rates to stem borrowing and slow down the economy, and mortgage lenders will follow suit.
For home buyers, this means that mortgage interest rates already have started to tick up and likely will continue to rise in the months ahead. The average interest rates for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are up by more than a percentage point since the beginning of 2022. After remaining at or below 2.5% throughout 2021, the 15-year rate rose to 3.8% at the end of March 2022, while the 30-year rate hovered between 2.7% and 3.2% in 2021 before rising to 4.7%. After a period of historically low rates, continued increases could push rates to their highest levels since 2018 and eventually back to pre-recession levels.
Economic trends and the Fed’s actions will be a major factor in determining what rates banks will offer, but prospective homebuyers can manage their interest rates and keep homeownership in reach in other ways. Excellent credit and a large down payment usually will result in lower rates, and borrowers can evaluate options like a shorter mortgage term, adjustable-rate mortgages or non-conventional loan types that may provide workable alternatives.
One other significant factor in mortgage interest rates is geography. Rates vary from location to location due to differences in economic characteristics, laws governing lenders and real estate market conditions. Generally, real estate markets serviced by fewer lenders often have higher rates because there is less competition to drive rates down. Lenders in areas where more borrowers have low incomes or bad credit also will be less likely to offer low rates.
While the median interest rate across all fixed-rate mortgages in 2020 was 3.15%, more than a third of all buyers secured rates below 3.0%. Among states, Mississippi and New Mexico have the lowest share of mortgages with rates below the 3.0% threshold at 25.6%, while nearly half of borrowers (47.2%) secured rates below 3.0% in U.S.-leading South Dakota. At the metro level, some of America’s most expensive markets — including the Bay Area and Boston — offer low interest rates most commonly. In these locations, homebuyers tend to have higher incomes and more money to put toward a down payment, which helps keep their rates in check.
For small metros, the St. Joseph area ranks at 64, with a 36.1% share of fixed-rate mortgages with a less-than 3% rate and 35.4% share of 30-year mortgages with a less-than 3% rate.
Local real estate professionals said those lower interest rates have helped drive sales in the area.
“I think the rate right now is a good rate. I think this is the rate it should be,” said JoAnn Cobb of JoAnn Cobb Realtors in St. Joseph in a previous interview. “I do not believe it’s a bad time to sell your house because I’ve seen rates, 22%, 23% and 24%.”
For both buyers and sellers, real estate brokers said the market is ripe.
“As a buyer, now’s the time to buy, and as a seller, now’s the time to sell,” said Lorrie Ramseier of Ramseier Realty Group of Keller Williams in St. Joseph in a previous interview. “We are seeing some more inventory come on and they’re going quickly.”
The data used in this analysis is from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. Only conventional home purchase loans approved in 2020 with a fixed interest rate were considered in this analysis.
To determine the locations where buyers get the best interest rates, researchers at Construction Coverage calculated the share of all fixed-rate mortgages, including both 15- and 30-year, that were below a 3.0% interest rate. Researchers also included statistics on 15- and 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, as well as the median interest rate across all fixed mortgages.
News-Press NOW
reporter Andrew Gaug
contributed to this story.
