St. Joseph residents to see higher electric rates
St. Joseph residents will see higher electric rates beginning next week.

The Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state, approved a 4.2% rate increase that will allow Evergy to generate an additional $55 million in revenue from customers in its Kansas City and western Missouri service areas. The new rates take effect Monday.

