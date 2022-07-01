As temperatures begin to climb back into the 90s, homeowners tend to see their energy bills start to climb, too. But experts say there are small changes people can make to save money while staying cool.
Cody Wheat, a service technician at Larson Heating & Air, said one way to save on energy bills is to check air conditioning units. He said it’s not too late to prepare units for the summer, and the easiest way to keep an air conditioner running efficiently is to change the air filter once every two months.
“A lot of problems stem back to something simple like that air filter not being changed,” Wheat said. “It's an easy thing to forget."
Another way to keep air conditioners running smoothly is to keep the unit clean. Wheat said to make sure there are no obstructions or dirt blocking the unit and to take a garden hose and lightly wash off the unit in the summer. Regular maintenance is also important, as units should be checked by a professional twice a year.
“If something's not working properly, that air conditioner might be running outside, but not cooling your house down. That's going to equate to high energy bills,” Wheat said. “So, that's where that annual maintenance comes into play.”
Setting the thermostat higher when residents are away and lowering it when they get home can make a difference in energy bills, as well. Brian File, the director of demand-side programs at Evergy, said people can also save by using ceiling fans when they’re home instead of ramping up the AC.
“Does a degree or two make a difference between whether or not it's 78 or 76? You can decide that, and that does save money on your bill when you adjust a little bit that way,” File said.
Cracks and openings around doors and windows allow hot air to leak into the home, so it’s important to seal up any openings where homeowners could be losing cool air. According to Evergy's website, the average consumer loses $45-$100 per year in heat loss, which doubles during the summer with air conditioning loss.
“It really does make a big difference when you're losing that air,” File said. “You're spending money to cool the air in your house and you're letting it go right out your door or your window.”
Blinds should be closed and reflector film can be put on windows to keep out sun rays. File said if people begin to implement energy-saving practices, they should be able to see changes in their energy bills as soon as the next month.
Evergy currently has programs available on their website that File said could help consumers save on electricity bills. There is a resource for homeowners to learn where they’re using the most energy in their home, and a program that includes a free thermostat that can be adjusted through an app.
While renters may not be able to make any big changes, File said they can still control thermostats and choose more energy-efficient products such as LED lightbulbs and power strips.
