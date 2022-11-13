Grocery shoppers may be noticing a bigger amount of money coming out of their wallets, and it’s not all due to inflation.
According to experts from the Missouri Farm Bureau, food costs also are rising because of dry conditions. Tim Gach, president of the Buchanan County Farm Bureau, said the lack of rain has made it harder for crops to reach store shelves.
“Being in a drought is always tough because that impacts the size and quality of your produce,” he said. “The USDA put out reports on what they think the harvest is going to be and they’ve adjusted those numbers. They’ve been going down quite a bit and, consequently, commodity prices are higher, which eventually affects you, and me and the consumer going to the grocery store and seeing much higher prices or maybe even shortages in some cases.”
Kristy Laroche, the produce manager at Ray’s Green Hills Super Market, said she’s noticed less produce coming in and an increase in prices the past few months. The latest consumer price index shows that the cost of groceries has risen 13.5% from last year.
“For one, we’ve been getting less produce in so that’s one issue we’re dealing with,” Laroche said. “On top of that, various produce items are going up in price not just one ... I mean, head lettuce, cauliflower and broccoli have gone way up. Tomatoes are also going up and I have to take a cut in some of my product due to these prices.”
Gach said many Buchanan County farmers were able to avoid serious issues with the drought.
“We were pretty fortunate and had a lot of good rains,” he said. “But they were spotty rains ... there were people who lived just within miles of me here that would have an inch or an inch and a half difference in the amount of rainfall so some of us got to benefit more than others, of course, but overall I think most of us were lucky enough to finish the growing season before it turned dry.”
Gach said he does have concerns about these conditions continuing in the winter as this will affect crops in the spring.
“If the pattern continues that we have this dryness, even over the winter, and we don’t get subsoil moisture then that becomes a problem in the spring.”
