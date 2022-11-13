Grocery shoppers may be noticing a bigger amount of money coming out of their wallets, and it’s not all due to inflation.

According to experts from the Missouri Farm Bureau, food costs also are rising because of dry conditions. Tim Gach, president of the Buchanan County Farm Bureau, said the lack of rain has made it harder for crops to reach store shelves.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.