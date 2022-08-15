After months of rising gas prices, St. Joseph drivers' pockets are finally getting a break.
According to AAA, the average price as of Monday in St. Joseph is $3.42 per gallon, which is a drop from the average price of $4.36 just a month ago.
As nice as the drop is, the St. Joseph average is still about 60 cents higher than it was at this time last year when it was $2.79.
Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson for Missouri, is expecting the numbers to remain somewhat steady in the coming weeks.
“It's hard to say exactly how far prices will fall or where they may bottom out. But, you know, especially in the next week or two, it's pretty safe to say we'll see prices continue to drop slightly or remain where they're at,” Chabarria said. “We have seen some wholesale gasoline prices start to rise a little bit. So that could signal a rise at the pump prices as well. But, at least in the short term, again, in the next week or two, we should continue to see some of these declines.”
According to AAA, Missouri is roughly 30 cents below the national average for gas prices, and Buchanan County is averaging out at around $3.41 per gallon.
Many are excited to see the drop, including St. Joseph resident Anthony Vassar.
“It's good that the prices are finally starting to go down ... At one point, it was really up there, and it was a lot out of my pockets, but with the prices down, I can just fill my tank way easier now,” Vassar said. “Honestly with the gas prices going down, everybody’s going to come out to the Belt and go out to eat again, and things will get back to normal.”
Krit Engemann, lives in Troy, Kansas, but commutes to St. Joseph for her job. She said seeing the prices go down has made things easier for her.
“I’m super relieved. I didn’t want to get gas or even leave my house there for a while,” Engemann said. “Prices of everything are still just up. I just went grocery shopping and got fuel savers and right now, every cent helps.”
Chabarria said while it’s impossible to tell exactly what to expect in the future, he has high hopes for what he believes we’ll see in the coming months.
“I think the main message for drivers right now, of course, drivers getting some welcome relief from ... some of the record-high prices at the pump that we've seen throughout much of summer,” Chabarria said. “You know, again, as we head into the fall in the winter time ... we're not going to continue to see these 50-cent week-over-week changes forever. But at least for the short term, we should continue to see prices come down.”
