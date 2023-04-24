The average price of gas in Missouri reached its highest point in six months last week, but experts say drivers could soon see some relief.
“The last week was probably some of the highest prices this year and it looks like the trend is now to move downward,” said Don Redman, AAA public affairs specialist. “We're still higher than where we were a month ago, but that upward pressure on those prices are starting to weaken. A lot of that has to do with the drop in the price of crude, which is now below $80 a barrel. It's about $5 a barrel cheaper than we were a week and a half ago.”
According to AAA, gas price averages in Missouri are sitting at $3.38 as of Monday. That's 29 cents below the national average of $3.67.
In St. Joseph, gas is averaging $3.32. That’s 38 cents higher than prices a month ago but one cent lower than s a week ago.
“Right now, it looks like we're in pretty good shape as we head into May and hopefully into June,” Redman said. “I think the current trend is for those prices to continue to drop but a lot has to do with how the market responds with crude.”
Redman said despite the recent rise in prices, Missouri is still in better shape than at this time last year.
We have about 5 million more barrels of inventory than we did have at this time last year,” Redman said. “We're about $25 a barrel cheaper right now than this time last year, which was well over $100 a barrel last year. So looking at this year, you're seeing signs of returning to pre-COVID numbers.”
While the gas market is volatile and unpredictable, Redman said he thinks prices should stabilize for the time being.
“Things can change very quickly but I think in the short term, we may see prices hovering in Missouri around where they are now,” Redman said.
Redman said crude oil prices across many different countries are a huge contributor to seeing higher gas prices here in the United States.
“Crude oil accounts for about half the price that we pay at the pump,” Redman said. “So, for example, when Saudi Arabia and some of the other OPEC oil-producing countries said that they won't cut back production, you saw the market react negatively. Crude jumped $85 a barrel, in some cases a little bit higher than that.”
Gas prices also seem to range as we approach closer to the summer months, Redman said.
“Prices in January versus where they are in June have historically ranged in price swings from as low as a dime difference to as much as a dollar difference,” Redman said. “In the spring, we typically see those price swings. On average, prices are usually $0.50 from what you were paying in January to what you're paying in June.”
With all the uncertain circumstances, Redman said it’s hard to make long-term predictions.
“I would say that we are still in an atypical era,” Redman said. “We still have an embargo going on (on) Russian crude and there's a war going on. So there's some atypical moments still going on and everything's not normal yet. You can’t say these are like the pre-COVID days, but it's looking more like it.”
Summer travel also plays a big role in what consumers can expect at the gas pump.
“Demand has a big role in gas prices,” Redman said. “That's why typically you see the best prices on the calendar in January and February because the demand is so low and people aren't out traveling. So demand and the price of crude are the two drivers that determine what we pay at the pump. Once, we get into the summer there’s always a concern of disruptions by hurricanes.”
