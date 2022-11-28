The amendment legalizing adult-use marijuana in Missouri goes into effect next week, but people will have to wait a little longer to buy the drug for recreational purposes.
Current medical marijuana dispensaries will submit applications to sell recreational marijuana at their dispensaries on Dec. 8 to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Vertical in St. Joseph, a cultivation and dispensary company, is prepared to apply on that day for its comprehensive license, which allows it to sell and grow marijuana for both medical and recreational use.
“We're planning to apply right away. There's no point in waiting,” said Chris McHugh, Vertical CEO and president. “We're pretty anxious for this. It has been a tough couple of years for the industry in Missouri, so we'd like to get this started as soon as possible.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be ready for the constitutional Dec. 8 deadline, according to department spokesperson Lisa Cox. After the applications are made available, the department has 60 days, until Feb. 6, to award those licenses to facilities to sell marijuana for adult use.
It will be longer still before marijuana can be sold by entities other than those who already have medical licenses. The department will wait to award those comprehensive licenses until after its rules are finalized.
“We are now reviewing public feedback received on the drafts and will likely post another round of drafts for additional feedback, at least for some of the rule sections,” Cox said. “Once we have a final version, we will file them with the secretary of state for formal rulemaking.”
Outside of the application, not much is changing for Vertical. McHugh said the cultivation site will not be expanding, at least right now.
“Most cultivations in the state now because the market is pretty poor, have a backlog in their vault of marijuana, so we haven't had to increase production at all,” he said.
Missouri’s medical marijuana industry generated $190,674,516 in cumulative retail sales in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 31.
The state has 209,985 people with active medical marijuana licenses as of October 2022. Of those, 2,230 licenses are from Buchanan County. Andrew County has 375 licenses and DeKalb County has 256, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services' October report.
Vertical anticipates an increase in customers once it can sell recreational marijuana.
“We're just trying to get ready for increased volume in the dispensary,” McHugh said.
Missouri governmental entities estimate revenues of at least $40.8 million a year, according to the 2022 November election ballot.
