Driving impaired would still be illegal with recreational marijuana in Missouri (copy)

An employee with Vertical, a St. Joseph-based cultivation and dispensary company, weighs marijuana before placing it into jars in October.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The amendment legalizing adult-use marijuana in Missouri goes into effect next week, but people will have to wait a little longer to buy the drug for recreational purposes. 

Current medical marijuana dispensaries will submit applications to sell recreational marijuana at their dispensaries on Dec. 8 to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

