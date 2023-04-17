A cashier scans a package of women's hygiene products last week at Brothers Market in St. Joseph. A bill recently passed by the Missouri Senate would place tax exemptions on feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Families could get a break on some everyday purchases thanks to legislation working its way through the Missouri General Assembly.
Legislation that recently passed the Missouri Senate will reduce taxes on guns and ammo, but a side feature could have a direct impact on everyday purchases for families.
Senate Bill 143, which provides tax exemptions on diapers, as well as "all purchases of feminine hygiene products," was passed in conjunction with Bill 131, which removes taxes on guns and ammo. The bill now has to pass through the Missouri House before going to the governor for his signature.
The ability to buy items like tampons or diapers is an essential need, so reducing their cost makes a significant difference, said Ann Irvin, founder and CEO of Sparkle Peach, a local nonprofit that helps with feminine health and hygiene.
"It's going to be a huge impact for people, especially Missourians who are struggling with paying for feminine hygiene products," she said. "This tax exemption will help them, and then they can probably, possibly, use that extra funds for food or rent or something like that versus paying full price for these products that are already expensive."
Even if the bill doesn't pass into law, it is a positive step toward reducing the financial hurdle that sometimes is referred to as a "luxury tax" on things ranging from diapers and toilet paper to women's razors and pads, said Regina Overman.
Overman is the founder of A Hand Up. Not A Hand Out, which is another organization aimed at providing essential products to women.
"Any time that we can help women to afford their hygiene items, it's always a step in the right direction," she said. "They are not a luxury item, they are a necessary, needed item."
The proposal also could influence in terms of the impact on public perception. The level of comfort around a discussion about feminine hygiene products has increased over the years, and having the bill receive positive attention could further help that perception, Irvin said.
"If we get people involved, come together, because there are so many people out there that can benefit. We have kids in school that need it," she said. "Just so we can get the kids in school involved, just so they're aware of it ... They're not shy to talk about any topics but we just have to get it out there for them to talk about."
