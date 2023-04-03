Even with the demand for recreational marijuana exceeding expectations, experts say Missouri customers don't need to worry about major shortages or price hikes for now.
Andrew Mullins, executive director of the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, also known as MoCann Trade, said while Missouri saw a higher demand than what was initially predicted, shortages have not become a big issue.
“In January, as a medical market, we were at $37.2 million and then in February, we go up to $103 million as medical and adult-use,” Mullin said. “So obviously, there's a very large expansion of the market both on the medical and on the adult-use side. But as soon as adult-use passed, many facilities started looking ahead as to how they could ramp up and scale their production.”
Mullins said many facilities went to the state to ask for approval for additional space to ramp up production so they could continue to meet the market expansion.
While there are currently 67 cultivation facilities licensed and 51 that are approved to operate in Missouri, it’s growing the actual plant products that takes time.
“Whether it's corn, beans or marijuana, there is a grow timeline before you can see additional production,” Mullins said. “While they knew that there was going to be additional demand coming and they did start ramping up production, we're still sort of on a production lag here in the state.”
Even with slight delays in waiting for the production expansion to grow, Mullins said the state has not seen huge product shortages or price increases as an effect.
“Obviously the demand has gone up greatly, but at the retail level, we're not seeing huge spikes,” Mullins said. “I think what we're seeing is a very typical commodities market with supply-and-demand shifts and adjustments. So will the price go up a little bit? It could, but will we see significant price spikes at the current rate of demand and supply? I don’t believe so.”
Mullins said dispensaries that are near the state's borders are seeing the highest sales.
“Those stores that are near the bordering states are seeing much higher sales multipliers, and that's increased demand maybe more than expectation,” Mullins said. “We have a significant amount of production capacity and a lot of the facilities are moving towards that. We should see this balance out here within the next month or so.”
Chris McHugh, president and CEO of Vertical Enterprises, said even with an increase in customers, there have not been supply issues so far.
“We probably saw somewhere around 100 people a day in the medical market, and now we see anywhere from 250 to 550 people a day,” McHugh said. “We're not seeing any major hiccups in supply chain yet, and I haven't seen any price increases. The main vendors that supply our inventory for our store, their prices haven't gone up and we've been able to order as much as we want. So I haven't seen any restrictions there.”
The demand for adult-use marijuana has been much higher than expected, McHugh said.
“It’s exceeded my expectations certainly and I’m just so happy that it finally came,” McHugh said. “It’s like someone flipped a switch overnight on Feb. 3 and we saw the demand increase immediately and it’s just stayed there.”
Mullins said a good way for consumers to track price and production changes is by checking out dispensaries' online inventory.
“You can pull up their menu right now from your computer and see their real-time retail price information for that specific dispensary,” Mullins said.
Despite the demand increase for adult-use marijuana over the course of the last few months, Mullins said he expects to see the production industry stabilize in early to mid-May.
“The most important thing is we're seeing very nominal changes to that pricing,” Mullins said. “Now again, it is a supply-and-demand market that may go up to some degree, but I think that there are some folks out there that are trying to raise alarms or create fear.”
