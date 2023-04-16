Demand for summer travel is ramping up this year as Americans plan to hit the roads, skies and waterways in record numbers.
Chad Cotter, general manager at Aura Travel/TotallyTrips in St. Joseph, said the travel industry is seeing numbers even higher than pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and people are feeling safe to travel.
“We're having record sales," Cotter said. “Our sales have been better than they've ever been. It's great, especially after the last two years and the numbers that we've had over the last two years. It's a good problem to have.”
With this high demand, however, also comes higher prices. Cotter said plane tickets, hotel rooms, cruises and rental cars are all pricy this season.
“It's a combination of the demand and inflation and gas prices,” Cotter said. “It's all kind of causing the perfect storm to cause the rates to go up, but people aren't backing off."
Aura Travel/TotallyTrips is currently in its busiest season as people are getting back tax returns and planning summer trips. Cotter said if anyone is still planning their summer vacation, there is a chance for last-minute deals. But he recommends the best way to save is to be flexible with dates and be willing to search around for better rates.
He said Florida is a popular domestic vacation spot, and there are some good deals right now due to the 5,000-mile seaweed blob that is expected to hit beaches this summer.
“It's caused their numbers to kind of go down a little bit so you can get some good deals,” Cotter said. “Maybe if you're a pool person and just like to look at the ocean but don't necessarily have to get in it and worry about that seaweed problem, you can find some pretty good deals to Florida right now.”
Cotter said the seaweed, called sargassum, is always apparent in the Caribbean, but usually not at this magnitude. It’s headed for the Gulf of Mexico and could affect many beaches. While it is not harmful, Cotter said it can pile up on beaches and put off a rotten egg smell.
If someone is worried about the sargassum, Cotter said people can always book a trip and get travel insurance. This way, the trip can be canceled if the seaweed does end up being as bad as some experts predict.
Along with Florida, Cotter said popular international destinations include Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
However, he said anyone who is planning to travel out of the country needs to check their passport. In a previous News-Press NOW article, we reported passports are taking longer to get in. Cotter said right now, it is taking about eight to 11 weeks to get a passport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.