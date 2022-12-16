Shop St. Joseph winners announced

A St. Joseph couple, Hannah and Marquest Smith, claimed the $10,000 prize in the 2022 Shop St. Joseph drawing Friday morning.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

A shopping trip to Hy-Vee turned out to be a Christmas miracle for one St. Joseph family.

Hannah and Marquest Smith claimed the $10,000 prize in the 2022 Shop St. Joseph drawing.

