A shopping trip to Hy-Vee turned out to be a Christmas miracle for one St. Joseph family.
Hannah and Marquest Smith claimed the $10,000 prize in the 2022 Shop St. Joseph drawing.
“I did not believe it at first,” Hannah Smith said. “When I watched the news, I couldn't see the first number zero, so I thought maybe it was like we didn't win and that maybe there was another ticket without the zero.”
She later confirmed her winning ticket online.
“I was at work and when I went on break, I came back to my phone and saw I had like six missed text messages and she was like, 'We won. I'm not kidding, we won,' and I was like 'I don't believe it,'” Marquest Smith said. “I immediately Facetimed her just to verify and I still don't believe it at this point.”
Hannah Smith was born and raised in St. Joseph and is a stay-at-home mom raising their three sons. Marquest Smith works as an air traffic controller.
The Smiths have been brainstorming their plans to use the $10,000 cash prize.
“We actually have been looking into a family vacation recently,” Marquest Smith said. “We haven't had a big family vacation like pretty much ever. All the trips we’ve taken have been to go see family or go to a wedding. So we've been planning our first-ever family vacation and a portion of the money will go towards that.”
They also plan to use some of the cash to pay off debt.
While they have participated in Shop St. Joseph in the past, Hannah Smith said this was the first year they actively kept track of their tickets.
“We've gotten tickets before but last year we forgot to even check our tickets,” she said. “So this year we actually set an alarm on our phone. We decided we were going to make an effort this year. We were going to keep our tickets in a mason jar so we didn't lose any.”
The couple received their prize Friday morning at Hy-Vee.
“What a Christmas present to get a couple weeks before Christmas,” said Rod Dolph, St. Joseph Hy-Vee manager.
This was the 16th year marked for Shop St. Joseph, a program that encourages people to shop local. About 2.3 million tickets were given out this year by 119 participating businesses.
“Shop St. Joseph is a longstanding tradition now in our community,” said Natalie Redmond, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “We always love to see a family blessed with $10,000, but the real prize is knowing how many holiday shopping dollars we helped keep in St. Joseph with the program. Because of Shop St. Joseph, more purchases are made here versus online or in Kansas City.”
People are encouraged to hang on to their tickets to see if they have won one of several second-chance prizes in the drawing. Those winning ticket numbers will be posted on the chamber's website, saintjoseph.com.
News-Press NOW is the presenting sponsor for Shop St. Joseph.
