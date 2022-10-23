Homeowners to greatly consider cost efficiency when heating their homes (copy)

Area utility officials say there are things homeowners can do to minimize the cost of heating their homes as prices rise to their highest level in years. These include weatherizing, getting annual maintenance, changing air filters and lowering the thermostat.

The recent cold snap had many in town turning up their thermostats, an action that’s liable to cause some sticker shock when the bill arrives next month.

Data from the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association states home heating costs will reach the highest level in more than 10 years, with families paying 17.2% more this winter. Most homes are heated with natural gas, and those prices have gone up mainly due to the conflict in Europe.

