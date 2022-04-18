Everything at the grocery store seems to be more expensive these days, and produce is no exception.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Food Price Outlook states that after large price increases in February, the category of fresh fruits and vegetables is predicted to further increase in price between 3% and 4%. Fresh fruit prices alone are predicted to increase between 5% and 6%, and fresh vegetable prices are expected to be up 1% to 2%.
Craig Hayes, manager at Earl May Garden Center in St. Joseph, said consumers can save money by growing their own produce.
“You can save a lot of costs a lot of times by growing seed,” Hayes said. “You can save a lot of costs and get ahead of the game, buy some plants that are pre-grown for you, too.”
Hayes said seed packets are usually about $3 each and starter plants are about $4 to $5 for a single plant or pack of plants. While yield will vary depending on the type of plant or seeds, he gave the example of a tomato seed packet having around 50 seeds, which could potentially lead to 50 tomato plants, which then produce about 30 to 50 tomatoes each.
May 10 is the frost-free date in Northwest Missouri, Hayes said, so plants like tomatoes, peppers, squash and melons shouldn’t be planted until after that date. However, he said cool-weather plants such as strawberries, potatoes, onions, lettuce and spinach can be planted right now.
“It's easy to jump the gun,” Hayes said. “Wanting to have the first tomato or have that first plant in the garden sometimes doesn't always pay off,” Hayes said.
If planning to grow a specific variety of plants from seed, Hayes said consumers should buy the seeds when they first see them. Due to more people taking up gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic, companies got behind in production and have faced a seed shortage in recent years.
“Typically, in a good economy, a garden center does well. In a bad economy, a garden center sometimes does really well,” Hayes said. “That's because a lot of people end up more (at) home, less traveling, do more around their house themselves, and they go back to gardening.”
Seed supply has started to recover, but Hayes said people still might have trouble finding certain varieties. He said tomatoes are typically the most popular form of homegrown vegetables, with peppers coming in second.
Produce is typically more successful when grown in the ground rather than in containers, and Hayes said as produce goes out of season, plants in a garden can be rotated from spring to summer and then fall gardening.
“Pick things that you like and then decide to what extreme you want to get into, whether that's freezing, canning or just fresh picking for your everyday use.”
Earl May carries about 1,600 seed varieties and many starter plants and fruit trees and bushes. With vegetable gardens, consumers are starting over every season, but with fruit trees and bushes Hayes said gardeners are investing in the future since those plants develop more over time.
While gardening can save consumers money, it will take more effort. Hayes said people can also get into purchasing fertilizers and sprays which will be added costs.
