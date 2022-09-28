Rhea Lana in the mall

Rhea Lana is set up in the mall for a big sale taking place from Oct. 1 to 8. Plato's Closet and Uptown Cheapskate are two other consignment options in town that many shoppers are taking advantage of with inflation being an issue.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

With inflation putting stress on the wallets of many, consignment stores are gaining popularity as people look to cut costs.

Local stores like Plato's Closet, Uptown Cheapskate and Rhea Lana, offer a variety of consignment store options in town.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.