Rhea Lana is set up in the mall for a big sale taking place from Oct. 1 to 8. Plato's Closet and Uptown Cheapskate are two other consignment options in town that many shoppers are taking advantage of with inflation being an issue.
With inflation putting stress on the wallets of many, consignment stores are gaining popularity as people look to cut costs.
Local stores like Plato's Closet, Uptown Cheapskate and Rhea Lana, offer a variety of consignment store options in town.
Emily Wolfenbarger, co-owner of Rhea Lana, said she feels the store is useful to everyone in the community. The business is set up at East Hills Shopping Center for its big sale taking place from Oct. 1 to 8.
“I mean, our prices are a fraction of what you would get at the retail. Most of our items here are only 25% to 30% of what you would give them in the store,” Wolfenbarger said. “So that's a huge thing right now. And so we feel like families can come and they'll be able to get their whole season's wardrobe for a fraction, especially now.”
Julie Woods, the other co-owner of Rhea Lana, said they have seen such an increase in business that they’re offering some different options.
“We have grown exponentially this season. We have a lot more people selling with us and our ticket sales,” Woods said. “We also do offer consignor credit, which is a nice way for parents not to actually spend any money, which is great for this economy. So if they sell with us and they have earned some money, you know, that is going to be coming to them at the end of the sale.”
Brittany West, an owner of Uptown Cheapskate, located at 3120 Karnes Road, said she thinks stores like these help keep people in fashion at an affordable price.
“We've definitely seen an increase in business with inflation and all,” West said. “We've just got a lot of different brands. It's kind of cool that we can not only offer these brands at a discounted price but also maybe brands that you can't really get anywhere else unless they go shopping in a bigger city.”
Jill Martin, owner of Plato’s Closet, at 1407 S. Belt Highway, said that stores like hers help people feel included because there’s something in everyone’s price range.
“Everything is just really expensive right now. And one of the great things about Plato's Closet is that our prices stay consistent. So with the economy going the way it's going, it's really giving a good recognition to stores like ours because of our prices,” Martin said. “We do big sales four times a year and so we really have prices that fit everyone's budget. We're having our 90% off clearance this weekend. We have tons of sweaters for all the season changes that our prices are just based on everyone's budget.”
Woods said that she's happy knowing that Rhea Lana is helping out families all over St. Joseph.
“It's great to serve our community. We get all these items and they go back to the community which is good, especially right now," Woods said.
