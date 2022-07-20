This week's heat wave has many St. Joseph residents turning up the air conditioning, but increased energy usage may impact power reliability.
Excessive heat can decrease the efficiency of equipment, but a representative from the electric company Evergy said simple steps can help prevent the strained mechanics from undergoing a complete power outage.
“Opt for dinners that don’t require cooking or maybe use a microwave or a Crockpot or some other appliance that is not going to heat up your home as much as the stove or the oven would. Avoid using your dishwasher, your washer, or your dryer during those afternoon hours when the temperatures are the highest,” said Gina Penzig, manager of external communications for Evergy.
Precautionary measures may reduce the chance of the air conditioning shutting off, but the occasional power outage may be unavoidable in these extreme conditions.
Vickey Darby, a tenant of the Village East Apartments, has already been affected by the harsh July heat.
“Friday, we were without air conditioning all day long, and it wasn’t all right here," Darby said. "It was hard on all of us, and it is impacting our lives."
Extended periods of heat exposure can take a severe toll on the body, so several local service organizations are preparing various solutions to ensure the health and well-being of community members.
Jodi Flurry, director of community investment for United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said the United Way has been directing those without power to public facilities with air conditioning.
“There are several cooling centers throughout the community, including the public libraries, the health department at Patee Hall and several agencies such as InterServ and the Salvation Army," Flurry said. "These are locations where people can go and sit in a cool area, maybe get a sip of water and at least get out of the heat for a little bit."
More information on resources to combat the heat can be found by contacting the United Way or going to its website at stjosephunitedway.org.
