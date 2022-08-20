Chiefs Training Camp has been a staple of the St. Joseph community for more than a decade.
With another training camp in the books, and the first one in a few years to be considered “normal,” St. Joseph saw the Chiefs Kingdom everywhere they looked during the past several weeks.
Taylor Faucett, store manager at Rally House, said she loves having training camp in town because it highlights what the city has.
“It’s just a big thing for the town getting recognition, bringing people into those local businesses and really just sharing what we have here,” Faucett said. “A lot of people don’t know what St. Joe has to offer. So getting people here and seeing that and bringing people reoccurring year after year and maybe just bringing them for vacations is a lot of fun for them.”
St. Joseph has benefited from hosting training camp for many different reasons, with one of the main ones being the amount of business that is brought to town.
Ridge Morgan, owner/operator of Norty’s, a Downtown bar and restaurant, said staff at his business saw a sea of red nearly every day.
“I think especially during like the lunch crowd and everything, we definitely saw an uptick during the whole week and then ... some stragglers that come in during the night that want to do some drinking a little bit,” Morgan said. “I think it helps out our local businesses here. It helps get people that maybe haven’t been to St. Joe before out and about and get some looking at local stuff.”
Faucett said Rally House also was full during the weeks of camp.
“Business has been booming this year. We were super excited for the autographs to come back into town ... people coming in, selling those autograph balls, getting all those journals. And it’s been fun seeing all the kids’ faces light up when they get that opportunity to get some Chiefs players’ autographs,” Faucett said.
Brett Esely, director of development with the St. Joseph Visitors Bureau, said one of his favorite parts of Chiefs camp being in town is the people he meets.
“All of a sudden you start seeing a little bit more of a unique visitor or traveler that may be coming into your business and that’s where the unique stories come from,” Esely said. “You start to learn from those people, ‘Hey well, you know, this is our first time coming to St. Joe,’ or, ‘Hey, we’ve been doing this every year, this is now our tradition and these are some things that we always do.’ And I hear more and more of those stories throughout training camp or even in my experience at the Red Rally.”
While there’s no current economic report on the impact of training camp on St. Joseph in 2022, there will be one soon.
Esely said there’s no doubt that as long as training camp is in town, the community will continue to benefit. Whether the camp will return to St. Joseph for a 13th year remains a question, but many would like to see the team back next year.
“The impact of a NFL training camp is significant, no question. The NFL brand and the Chiefs brand has grown significantly over the course of the 12 years of time the camp’s been here in town,” Esely said. “There’s only nine other communities across the country that can say they host an NFL training camp outside of the city that team plays in. There’s something to be said for that, especially given this was year 12 that St. Joseph and Missouri Western and Buchanan County has hosted the event.”
