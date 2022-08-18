College students battle inflation as they head back to school

As inflation persists, students — and universities themselves — are feeling the effects during back-to-school season.
According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-college spending is set to hit nearly $74 billion in total, which is an increase from last year’s record of $71 billion, and "the highest in the survey’s history."
Inflation is causing many universities to increase tuition and housing rates. The current inflation rate in the United States from July 2022 is 8.525%.
Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration at Northwest Missouri State University, said Northwest had to raise tuition rates by 4% for the 2022-23 school year.
“We were able to make a recommendation and get board support for a 4% tuition increase,” Carrick said. “We did not want to pass all of that inflationary cost on to our students knowing that it's hard for families, especially going through the pandemic and recovering, to come up with a 7% increase. So, we limited that to 4% on our tuition and fees.”
However, Carrick said Northwest did not raise on-campus housing costs.
“We did not raise rates at all,” Carrick said. “We purposely want to make sure that we can maintain our competitiveness and so we felt like it was in our student's best interest to leave those rates flat. We certainly could use the additional funds to help take care of the facilities that we have on campus, but felt like that was the best thing for our students.”
Based on research from the College Board, public in-state tuition at four-year institutions is $170 higher than in 2020-21, which is 1.6% before adjusting for inflation. Carrick said inflation rates are the highest she has seen in her 12 years with the university.
“I will tell you that trend is continuing,” Carrick said. “It is a challenge on many fronts for, obviously, our customers, the students and their families. It's a challenge for us administratively and for our staff and faculty and leadership to figure out how to manage in an inflationary environment.”
Nyjel White, a senior at Northwest, said he has seen rent prices increase at properties close to the university.
“I know housings went up just because before moving into my new place this year. We were looking at a lot of houses and we noticed that even properties that I've seen in previous years, the rent has gone up for those places by like $50 to $100 per person,” White said.
White has also seen his grocery bills higher than usual.
“As far as stuff that I get at the store, I've seen those (prices) go up, especially like food items, like meat,” White said. “I usually buy the same stuff for groceries, and the bill has increased while I haven't bought anything extra.”
With the higher prices from inflation, White has started to pick up more shifts at work.
“I've had to take on a few more hours every week, just so that I have that peace of mind knowing I'll have everything paid for and still have enough to pay my bills, pay my rent and stuff like that,” White said.
White said some of his friends have also been impacted by inflation.
“A few guys, their rent went up before their next lease,” White said. “They were staying in the same house, but their landlord told them that their rent was going to go up a little bit with no renovations.”
Lyle Phillips, a sophomore at Northwest, said while he has not been impacted directly, he knows people that are.
“Back to school hasn't been too rough for me, but I know it's been rough for a lot of people around here,” Phillips said. “I've been lucky enough to get financial aid that helps me cover my school and stuff, but classes are expensive and unfortunately, some kids can't afford that.”
Carrick said financial aid works to help support students, especially at this time.
“Our financial aid folks do a great job of working with each of those students and their families to find a workable solution for them as it relates to their education," Carrick said.
Phillips said he dropped an art course due to the expensive cost of supplies.
“The art classes have you buy your own supplies, and those can be kind of expensive,” Phillips said. “I had to drop one of those classes because it was like $100 out of pocket just to participate in the class and I was like, 'No way.'"
Carrick said Northwest is doing everything they can to work with students and families to keep getting a degree affordable.
“We work constantly on our scholarship budget, the net price side of it,” Carrick said. “We continue to evaluate and invest in our students through institutional aid and support. To be able to do that, we also look at our position as we make sure that we are staffed appropriately for the enrollment and volumes and services that we provide.”
