The City of St. Joseph is officially accepting requests for its Urban Homestead rehabilitation grant program, which aims to reduce blight in the community.
Historic Preservation Planner Kim Schutte said the program issues grants on behalf of homeowners to contractors. The $1 million program budget comes from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds, granted by the federal government.
"The Urban Homestead Residence Rehabilitation Project got started with the city's ARPA committee about a year ago, as the city was starting to allocate funds from the ARPA money that came from the federal government," Schutte said. "The idea is just to look at structures people need help (with). It's aimed at low- to moderate-income individuals and provides money for needed repairs to their homes."
Schutte said the city is willing to fund repairs for roofing, siding, interior and more at a maximum price allotment of $25,000.
"The way that it works is people contact me, we work out the scope of work, and then we put it out to bid, and the contractors invoice the city," she said. "So, it is a grant, but it doesn't go directly to the property owner."
Schutte said the program has a fairly wide financial assistance range, so anyone interested in receiving assistance is encouraged to reach out to her office.
"It's low- to moderate-income people as defined by the Department Housing and Urban Development, and so there are income caps," Schutte said. "So, one of the first things I send people when they apply is the financial disclosure form, and we ask for the summary page of their taxes, but it's not a really low number. Most people, if they are in need of this kind of assistance, probably do qualify, so I really encourage them to call."
Schutte further emphasized how easy it is to apply, with the process requiring basic information to begin.
"It's really simple," she said. "It starts with a phone call to me, and I take people's information and explain the process, what it will be. I then send out the application. All I ask for on the initial application is their contact information, and there's an open-ended question that says, 'What do you need?'"
Schutte said the expectation is for the program to be available until May 2024.
Those interested in applying for the program may reach Schutte at (816) 217-5349 or by her office line at (816) 271-5349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.