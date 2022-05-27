Along with flowers and tree leaves, garage sale signs are sprouting up around the area as summer approaches.
Those planning on hosting a sale soon should be aware of the steps that need to be taken before trying to get rid of unwanted items.
The City of St. Joseph requires citizens to get a permit to have a garage sale. The permit costs $5 and can be bought online or at City Hall. The permit allows the garage sale to be four days long, and in the event of some severe weather, people can reschedule and have the permit switched.
Those wanting to host a garage sale are asked to give the city a minimum of one day's notice so that everything can be processed.
Judy Hovey, the city's associate director of finance and revenue, said the biggest issue they see regarding garage sales is that neighbors aren’t prepared.
“They can turn it over to the police department who can actually issue them a ticket for having a garage sale without a permit,” Hovey said. “A lot of times it's due to traffic and people will complain because there's a lot of traffic on the road where there's not usually.”
There are two upcoming garage sale weekends in the area that do not require permits. The first will be June 18 and 19 in Country Club Village, and the next will be the first weekend in August, which is the city-wide sale when everyone can participate.
Rules for a garage sale in St. Joseph include:
-- All garage sales shall be confined to the house, garage or driveway and shall not encroach upon the yard or other area.
-- A garage sale shall not be conducted for more than four consecutive days.
-- Garage sales shall not be conducted more than four times in any 12-month period at the same location.
-- Signs advertising or giving directions to any garage sale shall not be used or allowed except that one sign shall be allowed at the location of the garage sale.
-- Personal property from a commercial enterprise shall not be sold on a consignment basis at any garage sale.
