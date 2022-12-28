City hosts Christmas tree disposal site through the end of January

With the holiday season coming to a close, the city of St. Joseph is offering residents a place to drop Christmas trees.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

Live Christmas trees can be dropped at Drake Softball Complex located at 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway until Jan. 29.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

