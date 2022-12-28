City hosts Christmas tree disposal site through the end of January

With the holiday season coming to a close, the city of St. Joseph is offering residents a quick and easy way to dispose of Christmas trees.
Live Christmas trees can be dropped at Drake Softball Complex located at 22nd Street and Southwest Parkway until Jan. 29.
“A lot of trash haulers don't want to haul off Christmas trees,” said Chuck Kempf, parks recreation & civic facilities director said. “A lot of times people go out and dump trees along county roads or city streets or dump them in parks randomly. So we try and provide one location for people to dump them.”
The city requests all decorations like ornaments and tinsel be removed before trees are dropped off. On Jan. 30, they will be transported to the landfill to be mulched.
“The landfill personnel helps us haul them off because they've got the larger equipment,” Kempf said.
He said many residents take advantage of the program.
“I don't know how many trees that are dropped off every year, but there's a lot of people (who) do,” Kempf said. “That pile will get to be pretty significant by the last day on Jan. 29. Again, we'd like for this not to become a trash dump, it’s really just for Christmas trees.”
The city has been offering the tree disposal program for years due to residents' requests.
“We were finding them kind of all over the place just randomly,” Kempf said. "There were people asking for a centralized dump site. There were people that really wanted to do the right thing and dispose of them properly. So people were going through the proper channels to ask for that and then the city just complied. Our ball fields really aren't being used so we thought we would take advantage of some of the open space we have in the winter months and offer a good public service.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation also offers some tips for utilizing trees past Christmas. They include placing trees in your backyard to offer cover for wildlife or under bird feeders to provide nesting in the branches. Sinking a tree in a pond to enhance fish habitat is another option as long as you have approval from the owner.
