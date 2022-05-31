Looking for a new car can be a bit of a tricky process, especially if you’re searching on places such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist where scams or false ads can lurk.
The two platforms have been known as being trustworthy sites to browse when looking for specific items, but the number of false ads is increasing.
People may put a 2015 car with 40,000 miles online and try “selling” it for $1,200. Typically if there is only one photo attached, it can be deemed a false ad. Sometimes sellers may say there’s a minor issue when in reality the car as a whole doesn’t run.
Jeff Schomburg, co-owner of Kruse’s Auto Center, said that there are several things buyers can look at when finding a car online to tell if the ad is fake or the car is in poor condition.
“Take it for a test drive, listen to noises, you’ll want to make sure your doors lock, make sure the radio, the air conditioning and heat, just all your basic stuff,” Schomburg said. “Take a walk around, look at your tread depth and just the overall condition of it.”
Many auto centers such as Kruse’s offer a “pre-purchase maintenance inspection” where people can bring a vehicle in before buying it to see what issues it may have.
Some major red flags that Schomburg said to pay attention to will become apparent quickly when starting the vehicle.
“Check engine lights or any other dash lights being on can be a big red flag, and you can still get it looked at, but those are some of the big things I would stay away from right away,” Schomburg said.
The number one thing Schomburg said about buying a car online is to trust your intuition.
“If you are leery about buying something, just stay away from it,” Schomburg said. “Take that gut feeling into consideration. And if you do ask the person that you’re trying to buy that vehicle from, if they say ‘Hey I don’t really want you to take it to a mechanic and have it looked over,’ then I would stay away from that vehicle and go on to the next.”
