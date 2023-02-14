Insurance rates rising in Missouri

Cliff Logsdon, the owner of AIS Affordable Insurance Solutions, discusses increases in car insurance rates in Missouri. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Gas isn't the only rising cost drivers are contending with.

According to a new report by Value Penguin, a consumer research company, car insurance rates are expected to increase by 8.4% in 2023.

