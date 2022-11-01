Residents are packing up their costumes and taking down decorations after a successful spooky season in St. Joseph.
Stacy Furbee, manager at Schweizer Orchards, said this Halloween was another year of success.
“September and October are always very good months for us,” Furbee said. “Everyone wants to come get their fall décor, get their pumpkins to decorate, have their parties and all kinds of stuff. So, every year is a good year. This year is just another crazy, hectic and fun couple of months.”
Furbee said business is consistent almost every year as people are eager to celebrate.
“Even during COVID-19, business was decent because people were outside for the most part,” Furbee said. “It's very comparable every year around this time of the year.”
Traffic usually slows down at the beginning of November but returns halfway through the month, Furbee said.
“It's going to slow down now and it'll pick back up about mid-November because we will do our own fresh wreaths, grave mounds and (on the) day after Thanksgiving, we have cut-your-own Christmas trees. We have different sizes, different varieties like white pine, Scotch pine and then there's some cane and fir.”
Despite the busy Halloween season, there are still plenty of pumpkins left at Schweizer Orchards.
“We still have some pumpkins and we're going to keep the ones that are really good for cooking, like the peanut pumpkins and the small pie pumpkins,” Furbee said. “Some people are still going to want things to decorate with for Thanksgiving. We'll have some gourds, some Indian corns and things like that. So it’ll slow down for just a little bit, but it gives us time to catch our breath, clean, restock and get ready.”
While trick-or-treating is over, Clark Family Dentistry is still celebrating.
“We've been hosting the candy buy-back for the last several years,” said Dr. Heather Clark, owner of Clark Family Dentistry. “Every year, we have the kids bring in their Halloween candy, we weigh it and then I give them money for their candy. This year, I'm giving $3 for every pound that they drop off.”
Clark said they collect candy for a week after Halloween. The candy is then donated to the troops overseas.
“We find someone that we know or that maybe one of our patients know, and we ship it over to their troop,” Clark said. “We also ship toothbrushes and toothpaste for them so not only do they get a treat, but they also get to keep their teeth healthy. I know a lot of times they also have to pay for their home care stuff too, so it's a way to help brighten their day and also keep their smiles clean and healthy.”
As of Nov. 1, the first day of the buy-back event, the dentist's office already has given out about $100.
Clark said the staff likes this event because it further promotes healthy living.
“We're always trying to promote healthy bodies, healthy minds, healthy teeth, healthy gums,” Clark said. “I thought, what better way to do this and keep all that sugar out of their bodies as well as off their teeth?”
Clark Family Dentistry sees no end in sight for its candy buy-back.
“People love it and it’s great to be able to give back to the troops that serve us,” Clark said. “Some of the troops that have gotten it, have tagged us or sent us a picture with them holding their candy and so I know it really brightens their day. What better way to do that and help our troops over there that are fighting for our country, fighting and sacrificing their lives?”
Based on the first day's turnout, Clark said she is hopeful they’ll continue to collect more treats.
