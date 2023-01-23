Alan Thurman, Owner of Le Peep

Eggs are the latest product to be hit by inflation, with prices as high as $8 a dozen at some local stores. 

According to Forbes.com, over the last year, the average price of a dozen eggs is up 137%. The protein source has seen high demand, especially at this time of year as the item is used in baked goods and by many businesses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.