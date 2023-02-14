Last-minute Valentine's Day sales on the rise

While the biggest day of the year in sports just wrapped up, St. Joseph flower shops, jewelry stores and bakeries are celebrating a huge Valentine's Day rush.

“Rally House had the Super Bowl on Sunday, and today is our Super Bowl,” said Jill Knorr, Landers Flowers owner. “Valentine's Day, as opposed to like Mother's Day, is really last minute. So a lot of guys are getting last-minute flowers, but we see a lot of our orders come a couple of days before Valentine's Day and we have a lot of walk-ins too.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

