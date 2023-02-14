While the biggest day of the year in sports just wrapped up, St. Joseph flower shops, jewelry stores and bakeries are celebrating a huge Valentine's Day rush.
“Rally House had the Super Bowl on Sunday, and today is our Super Bowl,” said Jill Knorr, Landers Flowers owner. “Valentine's Day, as opposed to like Mother's Day, is really last minute. So a lot of guys are getting last-minute flowers, but we see a lot of our orders come a couple of days before Valentine's Day and we have a lot of walk-ins too.”
Knorr said they began taking Valentine’s Day orders in January, but she saw many customers come in on Feb. 14.
“To get the best price and to be able to pass those prices on to the customers, we’re getting ready a month and a half ago, if not sooner,” Knorr said. “We had people coming in today as soon as we were open and before the doors had even opened.”
Nevertheless, it is all hands on deck trying to finish everyone’s local Valentine’s Day needs, Knorr said.
“Right now, we’re just working on deliveries of people that put in orders and then walk-ins are picking up,” Knorr said. People are coming in and taking some of the pre-made arrangements.”
While it’s difficult to predict just how many flowers will sell, Knorr said she always orders significantly more than normal.
“You never know how people are going to order year-to-year, especially if the economy is different,” Knorr said. “But, one thing we have this year that has been really popular is our black roses. I've actually sold out of those.”
Kristen’s Coin and Jewelry is also experiencing a Valentine’s Day rush.
“Valentine's Day is always really busy,” said owner Kristen Hovey. “All the guys come in looking for gifts for their lovers. It's always a great time. We love the season of love. Every year we give away a dozen roses and chocolates with every purchase over $99. It's kind of our tradition.”
Hovey said they opened on Super Bowl Sunday to account for all the last-minute shoppers.
“I would say we have a couple of guys that are pretty good that think ahead even a week,” Hovey said. “Most people are between Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, which is why we opened on Sunday because we knew we'd have shoppers that day.”
Diamonds are the most popular Valentine’s Day gift, Hovey said.
Niki Lonjers, the owner of Love and Frosting Bakeshop, said this is her business's biggest holiday.
“We do most of our sales on Valentine's Day and this is our second year,” Lonjers said. “So, besides the Super Bowl, which is also a really big holiday, this has been just as busy as a Super Bowl.”
Lonjers said many people drop in looking to buy items just before the big day.
“It's usually last-minute gifts, same-day or the day-before pickup,” Lonjers said. “We opened up a special yesterday so that people could buy a day ahead. We didn't get as many orders this year because of the Super Bowl. So we definitely expected to see a lot of people showing up yesterday and today.”
In anticipation of all of the Valentine’s Day shoppers, Lonjers said she and her staff have been working overtime.
“We definitely have been coming in extra hours and extra days to prep ahead and make sure that we have plenty stocked and be open extra hours for our customers,” Lonjers said. “We're selling things quickly. We are keeping extras in the bag so that we can just keep refilling as we sell out. I really anticipate that we sell out by the end of the day.”
