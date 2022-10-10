With scams on the rise, Equity Bank and the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center teamed up to host a seminar on Monday on how to prevent fraud from happening to older adults.
Local banking experts at the event discussed different fraud tactics that are regularly used on older adults and what they can do to avoid becoming victims.
Gabe Smither, market president of Equity Bank St. Joseph, said the goal was to make people aware of the many ways they could potentially fall for a scam and what steps they should take if they do.
“We came out and we wanted to educate folks on the scams that are out there,” Smither said. “Obviously, it's very prevalent. It seems to be happening more and more every day, and so just telling them ways they can protect themselves and what to do if they do become a victim of a scam is important."
Attendees started the seminar by taking a quick quiz to see if they could identify scams.
Some of the top tricks that are used when targeting senior citizens include Social Security impersonation, romance scams, investment schemes, tech support scams, funeral scams, lottery scams and much more.
Phil Bennett, a St. Joseph resident, attended the seminar and said he learned valuable information that he hadn’t thought of before.
“They taught us a lot,” Bennett said. “Medicare fraud is on the rise. I mean, all types of fraud are on the rise. But they really told us to, you know, to watch out about giving your debit card when you do business on the computer. We were told it's better to use a credit card instead of a debit card because if a fraudster gets more information, it's easier to get information off of the debit card. And also, it's not as easy to get your money back if it is a fraudulent situation.”
Experts advised people to call their bank if they think they have fallen victim to a scam and to be aware that fraud could come from strangers or people they know. People also were advised to shred all receipts, never give personal information over the phone and monitor bank statements.
Sandra Maguire, a St. Joseph resident who also attended the seminar, said she thinks it’s important to stay aware because scammers are always coming up with new tactics.
“I always want to find out about fraud because I've had some fraud calls and I wanted to find out what I can do besides just hang up on them,” Maguire said. “I've had the ‘I'm your favorite grandson’ and stuff like that, and then I had one too about Health Net. So when I hung up on them, I directly called Social Security and the IRS. And then I get on the internet and stuff and you see the misspellings, so I always put it in spam and then delete it. It’s just important we’re aware. I mean, we’re all senior citizens.”
Smither said he felt the presentation went well and he hopes the attendees learned something valuable.
“I’m just hoping that we gave them ... some useful information on what to look out for and how to protect themselves,” Smither said. “You know, just being aware ... it's always important to be aware of your situation and know what's going on in your financial world. It's an ever-changing world. Everybody has access to everything. So new scams are happening every day. And the more we can do in Equity Bank to get out in the community, make folks aware of that and how to protect themselves from that, the better as far as we're concerned.”
